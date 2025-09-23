$150,000 seized in Indian livestock gambling ring bust

A gambling ring that included the use of livestock to fight for financial gain has been broken down in India.

The report published by the Hindustan Times showed that seventy-five individuals had been arrested in connection with illegal and cruel animal gambling in the Konkan division of Maharashtra.

The Pali Police conducted the arrests in the Indian region at Tiger Goat Farmhouse in the small town of Gondav. The police report also included the seizure of assets, including vehicles, gambling paraphernalia, and $150,000 worth of cash.

Superintendent Aanchal Dalal said of the events, “Around four rams were made to compete and hit each other until one of them collapsed. The audience would bet on the strongest ram.”

Thousands wagered on an animal cruelty betting ring

The alleged wagers on the events at the farmhouse ranged from smaller bets of $1 to $50, and the Pali Police reported that a WhatsApp conversation was also taking wagers.

The authorities mentioned that up to thousands of dollars could be wagered on winning animals in the barbaric, illegal gambling contest.

The contests pit the animals against one another until they can no longer participate, being coerced to fight until they collapse. Sadly, Dalal concluded, “Once a ram has participated, it holds no further value.”

The actions of the gambling ring breached India’s Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Animal cruelty gambling ring closed down

The Pali Police were supported by local officers from the crime investigation unit based in Raigad, Alibaug. Two suspects, Imran Qureshi from Kurla and Atik Shaikh of Pune, have evaded custody.

The police report stated that both men managed to use the cover of a wall to outrun the local law enforcement, and they remain key to the conclusion of the animal cruelty case, which has also impacted neighbouring states.

The rise of gambling rings surrounding animals has reportedly sprouted in Delhi, Kashmir, and other major locations—the breeding of animals for the purpose of animal cruelty and illegal gambling is on the rise in India.

One police officer stated that “Locally, such rams are also sourced from Bhiwandi and Kalyan, usually when the sheep are around six months old and weigh about 30-40kg.”

Image: Pexels.