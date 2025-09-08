Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria becomes latest to oppose bill 831

The Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria has become one of the latest to express opposition to the California Assembly Bill 831.

If this bill were to go into effect, it would make it unlawful for any person or entity to operate, conduct, or offer an online sweepstakes game, in the state.

“The bill would make it unlawful for any entity, financial institution, payment processor, geolocation provider, gaming content supplier, platform provider, or media affiliate to knowingly and willfully support directly or indirectly the operation, conduct, or promotion of an online sweepstakes game within this state,” the legislative information states.

On September 3, Sandra Knight, the vice chair of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria, sent a letter of opposition.

“This legislation proceeds without genuine consensus from California’s tribal communities, has moved forward absent comprehensive tribal consultation, and jeopardizes our sovereign authority to develop legitimate revenue sources essential to our community’s welfare,” the letter states.

Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria asks leaders to reject bill 831

According to the tribe, its tribal nations in more remote regions that face ‘distinct economic development obstacles’ and cannot match the scale or market advantages of wealthier and more well-established casino operations.

The letter suggests that AB 831 would only exemplify this dynamic, “as it would effectively close off emerging revenue opportunities that could help level the playing field for economically disadvantaged tribal communities.”

Digital commerce platforms, like online social games with sweepstakes promotions, currently offer a pathway for tribal diversification beyond conventional gaming revenues. Sandra Knight continues in the letter to state how the need for economic opportunities for the tribe cannot be understated:

“Approximately 28% of individuals in California’s tribal communities experience poverty, nearly double the statewide rate of 15%.

“Tribal housing faces a crisis with 40% of Native American households experiencing overcrowding, compared to 8% of all California households.

“Food access challenges affect up to 3 in 4 tribal community members in rural areas, significantly exceeding California’s overall food insecurity rate of 11%.”

To close off the letter, the vice chair said they respectfully request California’s leaders to reject the bill and instead recommend they pursue policies that support economic opportunities for all tribes.

Featured Image: Canva