Illinois Gaming Board bans casino and sports wagering advertising on college campuses

The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has announced a ban on advertisements on college campuses, along with an expansion of the existing restrictions on advertising, marketing and promotions for casino, video gaming, and sports wagering operators.

The new rules have been adopted by the regulatory board, with these now including advertisements not being placed in locations where they are likely to be seen by underage or vulnerable people.

Operators now must also maintain advertising records and include prominent, responsible gaming messages in advertising, marketing, and promotions.

“By adopting these measures, the IGB is building upon existing regulations to implement additional safeguards and standards that further protect the public and encourage responsible gambling habits,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

“These regulations provide for clear, consistent, ethical, and transparent advertising and marketing guidelines for all casino, video gaming, and sports wagering operations under IGB jurisdiction.”

What changes have the Illinois Gaming Board made to advertising rules?

This crackdown on the rules was announced through a press release on August 4, with these changes now effective. This follows a public notice and comment period, along with approval from the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) which took place on May 13, 2025.

Other changes include ‘prohibition from having advertisements or promotions published, aired, broadcast, displayed, or distributed on any college or university campus, or college or university media outlets such as college or university newspapers and radio or television broadcasts, or any sports venues used primarily for college and university events.’

There must also be the retention of copies of all advertising and marketing materials including a log of when and how those materials have been published, aired, displayed, or distributed.

Operators need to also give patrons the option to unsubscribe or opt out of advertising, marketing, or promotional materials. This request should be complied with as soon as practicable.

Problem gambling text, as determined by the Illinois Department of Human Services, needs to be included in all advertising and marketing materials too.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram