Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Illinois class action lawsuit goes after sweepstakes casino WOW Vegas

Illinois class action lawsuit goes after sweepstakes casino WOW Vegas

Daniel Wallach, a sports betting and gambling lawyer on X, formerly Twitter, has reported that there are now 49 “pending lawsuits” against sweepstakes casinos.

The new form of gambling has come under massive scrutiny by lawmakers across the US, as it goes against multiple frameworks set up in the country.

Wallach’s round-up hits all the points that are being launched against sweepstakes casinos. Stemming from a class action lawsuit from Illinois, it names WOW Vegas, a Gibraltar-based company that has partnerships with celebrities like Paris Hilton. The main points of the lawsuit are common problems found in other complaints.

Each state has its own gambling laws, most of which are being circumvented through the “social casinos” that these sweepstakes casinos present themselves as. New York and Connecticut have already booted them from the state, with California currently looking like it could be the next one.

Sweepstakes casino lawsuit claims its just gambling in disguise

A major pressure point is that these casinos show themselves as “free-play”, but will require the purchase of bundles of coins. Usually split into “Gold Coins” used for said free-play games, they usually come with “Sweep Coins”. These are often a one-to-one with a dollar and can be used for gambling. WOW Vegas, in particular, allows for cash prizes or merchandise when playing with its Sweep Coins.

The lawsuit points out that players simply go and buy more bundles when they run out of sweep coins, despite owning multiple “WOW Coins”, the analog for “Gold Coins” for WOW Vegas. It claims that this proves that the sweepstakes casinos are made for straight-up gambling, rather than the “social casino” they’re presented as.

Once it’s broken down to its core, the lawsuit states that “users who wager Sweeps Coins are engaging in gambling”. This is described as “staking something of value on an event determined predominantly by chance with the expectation of winning additional value in the form of redeemable prizes.”

While protections provided by gambling laws are being lost on these sweepstakes casinos, states are also concerned about the lack of taxation on winnings. Gambling revenue for states has exploded in recent years, becoming a huge earner in states where gambling is allowed.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Nine men indicted in illegal gambling ring of over $9.5 million. Generic image of storefront in Springfield, Missouri
Nine men indicted in $9.5 million illegal gambling ring
Rachael Davies
Minecraft players have started building in-game slot machines
Joel Loynds
Inside Macau Casino Grandview, door in the center which says 'Grandview Casino.' Desk to the left of the large door.
Casino Grandview in Macau to cease operations at end of the month
Sophie Atkinson
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition - research. Two jockeys riding racehorses at full speed during a horse race, with horse number 8 leading slightly ahead of horse number 5. The event is taking place on a grassy racetrack in front of a grandstand filled with spectators under a partly cloudy sky. A banner in the background reads "BTC GOVERNOR'S CUP RACE DAY 2019."
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition – research
Sophie Atkinson
Irish bank PTSB announces voluntary block for gambling transactions
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nine men indicted in illegal gambling ring of over $9.5 million. Generic image of storefront in Springfield, Missouri
Gambling

Nine men indicted in $9.5 million illegal gambling ring
Rachael Davies27 minutes

Nine men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged involvement in an illegal gambling conspiracy in southwest Missouri. The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.