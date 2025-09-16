IBJR launches tool that checks in seconds whether betting site is regulated

The Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gambling (IBJR) has launched a new website that can check if a betting website is regulated within seconds.

The all-new interactive component is part of the ‘No More Elephant in the Room’ campaign, which was introduced this month, to reinforce the fight against illegal platforms.

The tool, named BetAlert, will allow any user to “quickly and easily verify whether the betting site they intend to use is regulated by the Federal Government.” The technology behind BetAlert is run on a microsite that offers the interactive experience and works by the user simply typing in the URL of any betting site.

The tool will then immediately indicate whether the platform is licensed or otherwise. If it is regulated, the following message appears: “All good. This betting site is authorized by the Federal Government.”

If not, the system displays an alert which reads” “Attention. This betting site is not authorized by the Federal Government.”

IBJR tool: 78% of people find it difficult to distinguish legal sites from illegal ones, data finds

“IBJR greatly values the use of tools and technologies that contribute to spreading knowledge about the sector. BetAlert is extremely important, and we hope it will be widely used by bettors and Brazilian society,” says Fernando Vieira, Executive President of IBJR.

“Our goal is to ensure that people have access to all the benefits of regulation, the core of which is the safety of those who bet.”

This introduction comes after research was conducted by the Locomotiva Institute between April and May 2025 which found that between 41% and 51% of the Brazilian betting market still operates illegally.

The activity of those platforms reflects a fiscal impact, as it’s estimated that between R$ 1.8 billion and R$ 2.7 billion went uncollected in just three months. It’s thought that this could reach R$ 10.8 billion in one year. Also in the survey, it was found that 78% of participants find it difficult to distinguish between legal sites and illegal ones.

Featured Image: Via IBJR press release