Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil

Regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil

Two hands shaking on a Brazilian background. Brazil regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting

The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) and the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) have signed a cooperation agreement to fight illegal betting in Brazil.

The news comes after both of the betting watchdogs were concerned that the taxable profits from gambling in the South American nation could be at serious risk, as games of chance bring in a reported R$4 billion ($720 million) per year.

“We are facing a major challenge, because overtaxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country.” – Plínio Lemos Jorge, ANJL President

Regulators join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil

Both presidents, Plínio Lemos Jorge of the ANJL and Fernando Vieira of the IBJR, put pen to paper on a new agreement that will combine the resources of both in their attempt to tackle unlicensed operators.

Games Magazine Brazil covered the news of the coalition, and reported that both of the betting regulators handle 80% of the licensed operators in the nation.

The illegal operators, who do not officially register with the processes set out by the nation’s government-appointed bodies, are causing a substantial impact. Between R$1.8 billion ($330,000) and R$2.7 billion ($490,000) is said to have been lost in just three months. That’s estimated to reach R$10.8 billion ($1.9 million) in a year, which has prompted the action from the ANJL and the IBJR.

“We are facing a major challenge, because overtaxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country,” said ANJL president Plínio Lemos Jorge.

As we reported, illegal gambling in Brazil has been monitored by the country’s Institute of Responsible Gaming. A study was conducted on a sample group of 2,000 adult bettors between April and May 2025, showing that possibly 41% and 51% of the Brazilian betting market remains unregulated.

Fernando Vieira, president of the IBJR, said of the combined effort, “We are going to tackle the illegal market. It is a huge problem. We cannot help but join forces to resolve this issue.”

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna
BetMGM will enforce a $2.50 minimum bet in Illinois, as of Wednesday (July 16), as part of the response to the recent per-wager tax approved by the state legislature. 
BetMGM to impose Illinois minimum bet starting Wednesday
Graeme Hanna
Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list. Derek Jeter in a dark suit holding a black baseball bat and tossing a baseball, standing against a dark background.
Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list
Suswati Basu
Reality TV is in its golden age – and so is betting on it
Rachael Davies
English soccer player Ryan Bowman has been banned for three and a half years for serious breaches of the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules. 
English soccer player Ryan Bowman banned for placing over 6000 bets
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
Betting

DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna3 hours

DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange.  After the betting giant submitted and then pulled an application to register ‘DraftKings Predict’ with the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.