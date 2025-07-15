Regulators ANJL and IBJR join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil

The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) and the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) have signed a cooperation agreement to fight illegal betting in Brazil.

The news comes after both of the betting watchdogs were concerned that the taxable profits from gambling in the South American nation could be at serious risk, as games of chance bring in a reported R$4 billion ($720 million) per year.

“We are facing a major challenge, because overtaxation compromises the sector’s activity and drives the growth of illegal websites, which already represent the vast majority of bets operating in the country.” – Plínio Lemos Jorge, ANJL President

Regulators join forces to fight illegal betting in Brazil

Both presidents, Plínio Lemos Jorge of the ANJL and Fernando Vieira of the IBJR, put pen to paper on a new agreement that will combine the resources of both in their attempt to tackle unlicensed operators.

Games Magazine Brazil covered the news of the coalition, and reported that both of the betting regulators handle 80% of the licensed operators in the nation.

The illegal operators, who do not officially register with the processes set out by the nation’s government-appointed bodies, are causing a substantial impact. Between R$1.8 billion ($330,000) and R$2.7 billion ($490,000) is said to have been lost in just three months. That’s estimated to reach R$10.8 billion ($1.9 million) in a year, which has prompted the action from the ANJL and the IBJR.

As we reported, illegal gambling in Brazil has been monitored by the country’s Institute of Responsible Gaming. A study was conducted on a sample group of 2,000 adult bettors between April and May 2025, showing that possibly 41% and 51% of the Brazilian betting market remains unregulated.

Fernando Vieira, president of the IBJR, said of the combined effort, “We are going to tackle the illegal market. It is a huge problem. We cannot help but join forces to resolve this issue.”

Featured image: Ideogram