Brazil’s IBJR encourages bettors to use regulated platforms amid rise of illegal platforms

The IBJR has launched a new campaign highlighting the risks of illegal betting and encouraging bettors to use regulated platforms.

The campaign from the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) warns about the risks associated with illegal betting platforms and how to identify those regulated by the Federal Government, aiming to both educate and raise awareness. Launched on Sunday, August 31, the campaign is titled ‘No More Goats in the Room’ and includes TV films, radio spots, airport billboards, actions on social networks, and an exclusive hotsite.

The IBJR recently commissioned a study that revealed 51% of the Brazilian betting market is estimated to still be operating illegally. This leaves bettors at risk of fraud, as well as limits the collection of legitimate taxes and legal jobs.

The campaign will run between September and December of this year, playing on the expression ‘goat in the room’ – a Brazilian version of ‘an elephant in the room’. In this case, the goat or elephant is illegal betting.

“The goat in the room represents a problem that many see, but that needs to be addressed directly,” said Fernando Vieira, Executive President of IBJR. “Illegal betting is a risk for bettors, who have no one to turn to in case of fraud, and a loss for society, as it doesn’t generate taxes that would otherwise benefit the population.

“The campaign brings this discussion to the general public, promoting education and knowledge, and alerting people to ways to recognize platforms regulated by the Federal Government and thus protect themselves from scams.”

Where to find the IBJR campaign

The 30-second infomercial videos will air on broadcast TV in São Paulo and Brasília, accompanied by shortened 15- and 10-second versions for digital and a one-minute video exclusively for Brasília. São Paulo will also feature radio content, while social media content will be available nationwide.

The topics covered in the campaign are not just limited to the growing problem of illegal betting alone, but also highlight the need to protect minors, the national impact of money laundering, and the importance of sports integrity.

Featured image: IBJR