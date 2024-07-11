Languagesx
How to get Standard Parts in Once Human

How to get Standard Parts in Once Human

Territory infrastructure in Once Human

As you’re making your way through Once Human, completing quests, defeating enemies, and more, you’ll also want to gather as many items as possible to progress.

One particular resource you’ll definitely need to enhance your base of operations is Standard Parts, integral after you beat the first boss.

However, you may have only been accustomed to Rusted Parts as of now, so we’ll run you through two different ways to get Standard Parts in Once Human.

Where to find Once Human Standard Parts

As previously mentioned, securing Standard Parts is absolutely essential after you take down the first boss since they are required to improve the buildings you would have created.

Thankfully, there are a couple of different ways you can get Standard Parts in Once Human – via disassembling items and searching in junk piles or containers at Strongholds/in the wild Level 10 or above.

Once Human Standard Parts

Looking initially at disassembling items, it isn’t as simple as selecting them in your inventory to scrap. Instead, what you’ll have to do is go into the Crafting menu, via the Facilities part of the Construction menu, and choose the Disassembly Bench option.

Now all you have to do is select the items in your inventory that you don’t want and disassemble. This will provide you with Standard Parts without having to do really any extra work.

If you’re a little light on items though, you can forage for Standard Parts out in the open world.

For this, you’ll need to head to higher level areas such as Iron River and Broken Delta, rich in a variety of resources such as Tin Ore, as well as what you’re after here.

Now, just do as much searching as you can, keeping a beady eye out for containers or junk piles as these are the key.

While you can just run around and come across them, if you use your Spacetime ability (using the Q key), these will be highlighted allowing for easy spotting.

You will gain Standard Parts this way coupled with a load more junk too, feeding into the first method, creating a loop.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Phone screen showing two Spotify comment notifications pop up. The phone is against a purple background.
Technology

Spotify adds ‘comments’ feature as it makes steps to becoming a social network
Sophie Atkinson5 mins

Spotify is expanding and going beyond the limits of music as it adds more engagement opportunities for creators and listeners. On Tuesday (July 9) the streaming service announced the arrival...

