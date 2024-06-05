How to get Red Death Reformed and catalyst in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Since The Final Shape is Destiny 2’s culmination of the light and darkness saga, you’ll not only be seeing some familiar faces but also some familiar feeling weapons.

One of these is the Red Death Reformed, a spin on the classic Red Death that those who have been invested in the franchise for some time will know and love.

If you want to feel the power of the new version of the gun, we’ll reveal how to get Red Death in Destiny 2: The Final Shape along with its catalyst so you can maximize its output.

How to get Red Death Reformed in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To get the Red Dead Reformed, you will have to unlock it via the Episode: Echoes Season Pass. However, there are two ways you can do this – via the free or the paid version.

If you’re on the free Season Pass, you will have to reach Rank 40 and you can pick up the gun as a reward. On the paid version however, it will be an instant unlock, no need to play any of the new DLC, it’ll be right there ripe for the picking.

The paid Season Pass is available via either the deluxe version of The Final Shape, or by purchasing it separately for 1200 Silver, so don’t worry if you didn’t get a pre-order in for the correct edition.

If you are trying to get to Rank 40 on the free Pass, all you can hope is that there aren’t more server issues and errors like Currant or Calabrese, otherwise you’ll be banging your head against the door.

How to get Red Death Reformed catalyst in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Now you know how to get your hands on the core weapon, what do you need to do to enhance it with the catalyst?

Well, instead of the usual hunting for it in a specific activity or finding it via a drop, you can acquire it in a similar fashion to the Red Death Reformed itself.

You will have to wait though as you can only get the Red Death Reformed catalyst via the Episode: Echoes Act 2 Season Pass at Rank 145, and this section of the pass doesn’t unlock until July 16, 2024.

So, in the meantime, you’ll have to get accustomed to the raw weapon and then when Echoes Act 2, you’ll be primed and ready.