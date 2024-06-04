When do Destiny 2 servers go back online? The Final Shape downtime explained

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 for a while, you’ll be no stranger to a bit of server downtime with Bungie consistently doing updates on the back-end technical hivemind. However, when new Destiny 2 expansions come around, that’s when things get a little lengthy.

The Final Shape is one of the bigger expansions to date introducing a new area within The Traveler, a brand new subclass, and even a fresh set of enemies to take on. Because of this, and a whole lot more, servers will be taken down for a while and below, we’ll reveal all on when they will go back online so you can enjoy the new DLC.

How long is the Destiny 2 server downtime for The Final Shape?

With many Guardians eager to be the first to jump into The Final Shape (for real this time, no PS5 streaming exploits), you’ll be wanting to brush up on when the scheduled maintenance will be lifted.

Destiny 2 was officially brought offline on June 3, 2024 at 9 am PT/12 pm EDT and is currently undergoing all the maintenance required for the culmination of the light and darkness saga.

As for how long this downtime will be, you’re going to be waiting a while – a whopping 25 hours in fact. This is because they’ll return at 10 am PT/1 pm EDT on June 4, 2024, along with the arrival of The Final Shape.

Hopefully, since the downtime surpasses a full 24 hours, this will mitigate any potential networking errors when they go back up. However, launches never, ever go smoothly, not just for Destiny 2 but games as a whole, so it’ll be no surprise if you’re stuck at the gates of entry.

The Destiny 2 Calabrese error could be rife, as well as a bunch of Weasels and Bees, so don’t be alarmed if these are cropping up in your game.