Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming

Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming

Cayde-6 in The Final Shape with a shocked mouth

If you’ve been around Destiny for some time now, you’re probably familiar with leaks here and there, with files being datamined ahead of upcoming updates. However, no leak is as big as the one happening right now.

Almost a full week ahead of Destiny 2’s culmination of the light and darkness saga with The Final Shape, the whole expansion has seemingly been made available via PS5 Cloud Streaming.

Yes, you heard that right, some have been playing the whole, incredibly hyped-up, ending to the whole Destiny and Destiny 2 story, right now before its June 4 release date.

Naturally, those who have managed to crowbar their way into the update are taking full advantage, playing through all of the available content and uncovering any secrets that The Pale Heart has to offer.

It does appear however that the method of accessing the DLC has been patched so no more Guardians can get through the floodgates, but the damage has already been done.

The Witness in Destiny 2

This obviously has huge ramifications for those who want to go in spoiler-free, so we’d definitely recommend muting any associated Final Shape words on your go-to social media platforms, because boy are there some interesting screenshots floating around.

There are also a number of videos of cutscenes, in-game missions, and more going live on YouTube so again, if you’d rather save yourself for the ‘official’ launch, maybe keep Destiny 2 out of your search bar for now.

As for those concerned about the implications for The Final Shape world’s first Raid race, the activity itself is still locked until June 7 but as always with Raid mechanics, there are some similarities between what crops up in the Raid and in the campaign. So, there could be a few advantages to those who have managed to play a little.

Naturally, images of the weapons and armor from the Raid are out in the wild, so along with the aesthetics come ginormous story spoilers. Again, do not search for anything to do with the Raid if you want to go in blind.

With the news breaking of this ‘leak’, many are urging Bungie to simply release the expansion early so everyone can be on a level playing field. However, we highly doubt that this will happen, and you’ll have to just sit and wait for June 4 to come around.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Cayde-6 in The Final Shape with a shocked mouth
Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot of humans jumping in Humanity
Possibly the best puzzle game in years lands on Game Pass today
Paul McNally
Star Wars Battlefront II artwork
Amazon Prime’s free games for June revealed
Rachael Davies
Sony State of Play artwork
PlayStation’s latest State of Play airs on Thursday
Rachael Davies
The Vector from XDefiant
Best Vector class in XDefiant and how to unlock
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Cayde-6 in The Final Shape with a shocked mouth
Gaming

Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming
Jacob Woodward5 mins

If you’ve been around Destiny for some time now, you’re probably familiar with leaks here and there, with files being datamined ahead of upcoming updates. However, no leak is as...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.