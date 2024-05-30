Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion leaks a week early via PS5 Cloud Streaming

If you’ve been around Destiny for some time now, you’re probably familiar with leaks here and there, with files being datamined ahead of upcoming updates. However, no leak is as big as the one happening right now.

Almost a full week ahead of Destiny 2’s culmination of the light and darkness saga with The Final Shape, the whole expansion has seemingly been made available via PS5 Cloud Streaming.

Yes, you heard that right, some have been playing the whole, incredibly hyped-up, ending to the whole Destiny and Destiny 2 story, right now before its June 4 release date.

Naturally, those who have managed to crowbar their way into the update are taking full advantage, playing through all of the available content and uncovering any secrets that The Pale Heart has to offer.

It does appear however that the method of accessing the DLC has been patched so no more Guardians can get through the floodgates, but the damage has already been done.

This obviously has huge ramifications for those who want to go in spoiler-free, so we’d definitely recommend muting any associated Final Shape words on your go-to social media platforms, because boy are there some interesting screenshots floating around.

There are also a number of videos of cutscenes, in-game missions, and more going live on YouTube so again, if you’d rather save yourself for the ‘official’ launch, maybe keep Destiny 2 out of your search bar for now.

As for those concerned about the implications for The Final Shape world’s first Raid race, the activity itself is still locked until June 7 but as always with Raid mechanics, there are some similarities between what crops up in the Raid and in the campaign. So, there could be a few advantages to those who have managed to play a little.

Naturally, images of the weapons and armor from the Raid are out in the wild, so along with the aesthetics come ginormous story spoilers. Again, do not search for anything to do with the Raid if you want to go in blind.

With the news breaking of this ‘leak’, many are urging Bungie to simply release the expansion early so everyone can be on a level playing field. However, we highly doubt that this will happen, and you’ll have to just sit and wait for June 4 to come around.