Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Destiny 2 Calabrese error explained and how to fix

Destiny 2 Calabrese error explained and how to fix

destiny 2 calabrese error notification

Sadly, since Destiny 2 is an online title, there are times when you can experience a plethora of errors connecting to the game. Whether that is on your end or Bungie’s, different error codes can pop up, and you may need to get investigating to find the cause.

Here, we’ll be discussing the ever-present Destiny 2 Calabrese error which seems to just not want to go away. Below, we’ll run you through why Calabrese occurs as well as any potential fixes you can employ so you can get to slaying The Witness’ lackies.

What is the Destiny 2 Calabrese error?

The Destiny 2 Calabrese error is one that plagues many a Guardian’s game, especially when any form of integral update to Destiny occurs. This is because according to Bungie, the error “can occur due to testing or maintenance we are doing on our end” which mainly happens when an update is being pushed or a new DLC such as The Final Shape is being released.

However, while this may be the reason for a lot of Calabrese errors, Bungie does use the word “can” for a reason.

Calabrese is also classified as a “general networking error” so there is potential for your own internet connection to be the root of the issue too. Always worth checking out the Bungie socials to try and narrow the cause down regardless.

How to fix Calabrese error in Destiny 2

While Calabrese mainly occurs due to a server-side issue, there are times when it could be your own setup that is causing the problem. If it is the latter, there are some potential fixes you can employ.

The first fix you can try is to simply quit the game and ensure it is the most up to date version possible. As previously stated, Calabrese is rife when a new game update is dropping so having Destiny 2 on the latest version is essential.

If that wasn’t the issue, it’s time to check your internet connection. We’d recommend doing a router restart so you have a clean connection, whether you’re playing on console or PC, just in case there are any NAT issues for example happening all of a sudden. Then, when you are connected, just do a speed test check to be absolutely certain it’s strong enough to actually play.

And finally, If you’re an avid VPN user, maybe flip the switch on and off just to make sure this isn’t the problem in all of this. VPNs are obviously fantastic for many uses but can cause hiccups in online games so worthwhile eliminating it as a reason for the Destiny 2 Calabrese error.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward
A render from UFL
After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta
Paul McNally
faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Tekken 8, a fighter clasps his hands, with electrical currents rippling around him, as he prepares for a bout
Tekken director remains intrigued by Waffle House as a fight stage
Owen Good
Two plays casually playing magic
Wizards of the Coast advertises for AI role, deepening the disconnect with fans 
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Gaming

Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward36 mins

Since most games of today are getting consistent updates, whether that’s to battle bugs, provide new content, or tweak current mechanics, you’ll have to keep an eye out for when...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.