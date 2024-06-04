Destiny 2 Calabrese error explained and how to fix

Sadly, since Destiny 2 is an online title, there are times when you can experience a plethora of errors connecting to the game. Whether that is on your end or Bungie’s, different error codes can pop up, and you may need to get investigating to find the cause.

Here, we’ll be discussing the ever-present Destiny 2 Calabrese error which seems to just not want to go away. Below, we’ll run you through why Calabrese occurs as well as any potential fixes you can employ so you can get to slaying The Witness’ lackies.

What is the Destiny 2 Calabrese error?

The Destiny 2 Calabrese error is one that plagues many a Guardian’s game, especially when any form of integral update to Destiny occurs. This is because according to Bungie, the error “can occur due to testing or maintenance we are doing on our end” which mainly happens when an update is being pushed or a new DLC such as The Final Shape is being released.

However, while this may be the reason for a lot of Calabrese errors, Bungie does use the word “can” for a reason.

Calabrese is also classified as a “general networking error” so there is potential for your own internet connection to be the root of the issue too. Always worth checking out the Bungie socials to try and narrow the cause down regardless.

How to fix Calabrese error in Destiny 2

While Calabrese mainly occurs due to a server-side issue, there are times when it could be your own setup that is causing the problem. If it is the latter, there are some potential fixes you can employ.

The first fix you can try is to simply quit the game and ensure it is the most up to date version possible. As previously stated, Calabrese is rife when a new game update is dropping so having Destiny 2 on the latest version is essential.

If that wasn’t the issue, it’s time to check your internet connection. We’d recommend doing a router restart so you have a clean connection, whether you’re playing on console or PC, just in case there are any NAT issues for example happening all of a sudden. Then, when you are connected, just do a speed test check to be absolutely certain it’s strong enough to actually play.

And finally, If you’re an avid VPN user, maybe flip the switch on and off just to make sure this isn’t the problem in all of this. VPNs are obviously fantastic for many uses but can cause hiccups in online games so worthwhile eliminating it as a reason for the Destiny 2 Calabrese error.