How to get Ergo Sum and catalyst in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

ergo sum in destiny 2

When playing any new Destiny 2 expansion, one of the first things you’ll want to do is secure the new Exotics and take advantage of their unique perks.

One Exotic in particular that most Guardians are after is the Ergo Sum sword due to its multifaceted nature, coupled with randomly rolled perks.

Here, we’ll reveal how to get Ergo Sum in Destiny 2: The Final Shape along with its catalyst so you can wield the Exotic sword and max out its power.

How to get Ergo Sum in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To get the Ergo Sum in Destiny 2, you must complete the Destined Heroes Exotic quest. However, getting to the point where this quest unlocks requires some time investment.

Acquiring the Destined Heroes quest in Destiny 2

This is because to gain access to Destined Heroes you must complete The Final Shape campaign. You can do this on any difficulty level though, you won’t need to do a Legendary run, Normal will suffice.

Once you complete the campaign, talk to your Ghost in The Lost City, who will provide you with Destined Heroes.

It is a rather long quest though with various steps and offshoots, so be prepared to work for your Ergo Sum.

How to get Ergo Sum catalyst in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Initially, the Ego Sum catalyst was not available anywhere in the game when The Final Shape first dropped. But now, after a couple of weeks has gone by, the unlock method has been revealed.

To get the Destiny 2 Ergo Sum catalyst, you must complete the Grandmaster version of the new 12-player activity Excision.

This is the new wild and wacky challenge that became available upon the world’s first raid completion, with the Grandmaster variant dropping in the June 18 reset.

This Grandmaster Excision is a significantly more challenging affair so you will need to be on your A-game, even if you do have 11 other Guardians in support. There are Overload Champions galore and those Tormentors are just that bit harder to take down.

Once you do complete it though, you’ll be given the Ergo Sum catalyst right away.

If you’re struggling to secure other The Final Shape Exotics such as the class item, Red Death Reformed, Microcosm, or Still Hunt, check out our guides on those also.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

