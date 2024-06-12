Languagesx
How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Relativism, Stoicism, and Solipsism)

How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Relativism, Stoicism, and Solipsism)

The Final Shape has been a revelation for Destiny 2, with many Guardians calling it the best expansion created by Bungie in the whole ten years the game has been going. With a crazy amount of content right out of the gate, new secrets are also still being uncovered, allowing those with the nous to get their hands on some goodies.

This definitely applies to the all-new Exotic class items that have been added to the game, as it is a very tricky process. Here, we’ll take you through how to get the Destiny 2 Exotic class items so that you can secure either the Relativism, Stoicism, or Solipsism for your desired Guardian.

How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To get your hands on the new Exotic class items in Destiny 2, you must complete the Exotic mission Dual Destiny.

On the face of it, you might be thinking that it’s just another simple mission like Wild Card to box off but sadly, that is not the case. Both getting to the mission and completing it are pretty monumental affairs so prepare to buckle up.

Before even thinking about Dual Destiny, you’ll have to start the process of unlocking it. It is a secret mission that is very hidden so there are multiple steps here.

First, you’ll have to travel to The Pale Heart and complete each of the new Overthrow regional activities in The Landing, The Blooming, and The Impasse at level 4. This means going through each of the stages and defeating the boss each time.

Overthrow activity in Destiny 2

Once you do complete one of the Overthrows, you should see a message in the bottom left stating “A Secret-Keeper of the Witch Queen is near…” . You will now need to seek out the Wizard and defeat it. This needs to be done after every Overthrow so keep that in mind.

After defeating all of the Wizards, head back to The Blooming and you should be able to see a large green beam of light in the sky. Go right toward it, located in a cave in The Refraction.

Once you reach the middle, there will be a crystal statue of Savathun and you should gain the Savathun’s Envoy buff alongside two location icons on your screen.

Savathun statue to unlock Dual Destiny in Destiny 2

Go directly to these and get the bosses down to ⅔ of their life. They will drop a light and darkness ball which you have to take back to the statue room and dunk.

After doing both, Dual Destiny will be unlocked. However, you can only start this as a duo, no solo, or a full party of three.

destiny 2 dual destiny

This is quite a challenging and lengthy mission so be prepared to sink some more time in.

After that the Exotic class item will be yours and you can go back on your different characters to pick up each!

For other hints on how to unlock Exotics in The Final Shape, check out our Microcosm and Red Death Reformed guides.

