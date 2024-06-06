How to get Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Scooping up all of the new Exotics that get released with a fresh Destiny 2 expansion are a necessity if you want maximum firepower.

In The Final Shape, there are a bunch of really unique guns that have been introduced and it would be a complete disservice if you didn’t immediately go out and grab them.

The Microcosm is definitely one of these since it not only has a unique Exotic perk but it is also the first kinetic heavy in the game.

Read on if you want all of the steps on how to get Microcosm in Destiny 2!

Destiny 2 Microcosm: How to get in The Final Shape

In order to unlock Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you will need to complete the Convalescence: Budding Exotic quest.

However, contrary to other, more easy Exotics to pick up, actually getting to this quest is a lengthy affair. Even more so than for Still Hunt.

This is because you will have to complete The Final Shape campaign, as well as doing a bunch of afters to even gain access to the quest.

Once you complete the campaign, you’ll be able to pick up the Destined Heroes quest. You don’t need to finish this multi-stage beast and instead, you’ll only have to wrap up the Queens, Part 1 Adventure.

After that is done, you can interact with Micah’s Conduit where you can grab yet another quest called Convalescence: Rootbound and this is where you’ll need to focus your attention rather than Destined Heroes.

There are multiple Convalescence quests including Rootbound, Underbrush, Greenery, and the one we’re after, Budding.

Convalescence: Budding can sadly only be acquired once you complete the rest so it’s time to get questing.

Once you do get Convalescence: Budding, for its tasks, you’ll have to play through three campaign missions using the new Cooperative Focus feature.

This is pretty simple, and once done, Microcosm will be yours!