Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

How to get Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

destiny 2 microcosm

Scooping up all of the new Exotics that get released with a fresh Destiny 2 expansion are a necessity if you want maximum firepower.

In The Final Shape, there are a bunch of really unique guns that have been introduced and it would be a complete disservice if you didn’t immediately go out and grab them.

The Microcosm is definitely one of these since it not only has a unique Exotic perk but it is also the first kinetic heavy in the game.

Read on if you want all of the steps on how to get Microcosm in Destiny 2!

Destiny 2 Microcosm: How to get in The Final Shape

In order to unlock Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you will need to complete the Convalescence: Budding Exotic quest.

However, contrary to other, more easy Exotics to pick up, actually getting to this quest is a lengthy affair. Even more so than for Still Hunt.

This is because you will have to complete The Final Shape campaign, as well as doing a bunch of afters to even gain access to the quest.

Once you complete the campaign, you’ll be able to pick up the Destined Heroes quest. You don’t need to finish this multi-stage beast and instead, you’ll only have to wrap up the Queens, Part 1 Adventure.

After that is done, you can interact with Micah’s Conduit where you can grab yet another quest called Convalescence: Rootbound and this is where you’ll need to focus your attention rather than Destined Heroes.

There are multiple Convalescence quests including Rootbound, Underbrush, Greenery, and the one we’re after, Budding.

The Convalescence: Budding Exotic quest

Convalescence: Budding can sadly only be acquired once you complete the rest so it’s time to get questing.

Once you do get Convalescence: Budding, for its tasks, you’ll have to play through three campaign missions using the new Cooperative Focus feature.

This is pretty simple, and once done, Microcosm will be yours!

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year. Boxes seen piled up against a wooden restaurant.
$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year
Suswati Basu
destiny 2 microcosm
How to get Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Jacob Woodward
A soldier in Helldivers shown wearing the new armor awaiting in the next Warbond, Viper Commandios, launching on June 13 for PC and PlayStation 5.
Helldivers 2’s latest Warbond launches June 13, but studio will slow the post-launch roll a bit
Owen Good
A screenshot from Starfield featuring a huge planet hovering over the horizon and a comparatively tiny player character in the foreground
Leaks suggest we could see a huge Starfield announcement at Xbox Games Showcase
Ali Rees
still hunt in destiny 2
How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2 – The Final Shape Exotic sniper
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year. Boxes seen piled up against a wooden restaurant.
Gaming

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year
Suswati Basu10 mins

Around $400,000 worth of stolen Playdate products have mysteriously turned up outside a random restaurant, still mostly in the boxes and completely abandoned. Panic, who makes the iconic video game...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.