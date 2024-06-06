Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2 – The Final Shape Exotic sniper

How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2 – The Final Shape Exotic sniper

still hunt in destiny 2

As with other Destiny 2 expansions, The Final Shape brings a bunch of new Exotics, whether that be weapons or armor.

Still Hunt is a new Exotic that many are eager to get their hands on since it’s essentially a golden gun super but in sniper form.

Here, we’ll reveal exactly how to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2: The Final Shape you can get wielding the longest range golden gun known to man.

How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To get Still Hunt in Destiny 2, you’ll have to get some play time in because it can only be unlocked via completing the Wild Card Exotic quest.

While you might think that this is just a standard affair, picking up the Exotic quest from a vendor right out of the gate and getting the job done, you’ll instead have to complete The Final Shape campaign to even gain access to it.

This is because once you complete the campaign, you’ll be given the Destined Heroes Exotic quest for the Ergo Sum and you must at least make it past part one of this to continue toward the Still Hunt – completing the Queens, Part 1 Adventure.

After this, you can go seek out Cayde-6 and he will have the Wild Card Exotic quest ready for the picking. Now all you have to do is finish that up and Still Hunt will be yours.

Wild Card Exotic quest in Destiny 2

Thankfully, Wild Card is only a three stage process and most of the time spent is on a mission, which is great for those who just can’t wait to wield the unique power of this Exotic.

Weapons like Red Death Reformed are a much simpler process though so if collecting Exotics is your thing, maybe start somewhere like that and progress toward a more endgame gun like Still Hunt.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year. Boxes seen piled up against a wooden restaurant.
$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year
Suswati Basu
destiny 2 microcosm
How to get Microcosm in Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Jacob Woodward
A soldier in Helldivers shown wearing the new armor awaiting in the next Warbond, Viper Commandios, launching on June 13 for PC and PlayStation 5.
Helldivers 2’s latest Warbond launches June 13, but studio will slow the post-launch roll a bit
Owen Good
A screenshot from Starfield featuring a huge planet hovering over the horizon and a comparatively tiny player character in the foreground
Leaks suggest we could see a huge Starfield announcement at Xbox Games Showcase
Ali Rees
still hunt in destiny 2
How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2 – The Final Shape Exotic sniper
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year. Boxes seen piled up against a wooden restaurant.
Gaming

$400K in stolen Playdate consoles dumped outside restaurant after going missing this year
Suswati Basu5 mins

Around $400,000 worth of stolen Playdate products have mysteriously turned up outside a random restaurant, still mostly in the boxes and completely abandoned. Panic, who makes the iconic video game...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.