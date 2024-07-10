Languagesx
How to get a motorcycle in Once Human

How to get a motorcycle in Once Human

once human motorcycle

Since Once Human is an open world game, you’ll want to find any way possible to get around the map as fast as possible.

One way of guaranteeing some quick traversal is via hopping on a motorcycle and zooming your way through the overgrowth.

But, knowing how to get a motorcycle in Once Human is your first step as you don’t start your playthrough with one.

How to get a motorcycle in Once Human

There are a couple of ways to get a motorcycle in Once Human, with the first that we’re going to cover being completely free of charge.

To secure this free motorcycle, simply advance the story until you’re tasked with Stardust Journey, and meet the NPC called Mary in Deadsville.

After talking with her she will actually give you her motorcycle that you can use as well as a little tutorial on how to ride it.

If you skipped through this or have simply forgotten, the default key to get the bike out is G then left click to spawn it.

Onto a second method of acquiring a motorcycle, this is done by crafting one yourself.

Crafting a motorcycle in Once Human

The key here though is that you need a Garage in your territory, so ensure you’ve crafted and placed one of those before even thinking about progressing. Moreover, you will also need to have unlocked the recipes for the motorcycle parts – Abandoned Oil Tank, Bald Tire, Metal Frame, and Old Engine.

If you have a garage set up and recipes prepped, you should have the ability to craft a motorcycle. The Tier 1 version of this will set you back 15 Bronze Ingots, 30 Rubber, and 15 Metal Scrap.

This seems a little hefty after already jumping through some hoops, but overall, it isn’t too costly, even in the early game. Upper Tiers of motorcycle cost even more though, so it’ll take you a good while to get enough for these consistently.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

