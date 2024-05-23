Languagesx
How to fix Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed out error

How to fix Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed out error

One of the main characters from Wuthering Waves

With most game launches in this day in age there are issues that arise due to various situations that the devs just didn’t quite prepare for. Most of these are down to simply too many people wanting to play the game at once, completely melting the servers in the process. However, there are some errors that require some workarounds to get you access to your playthrough and the gateway connection timed-out error for Wuthering Waves is one of these.

If you’re experiencing problems with the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed-out error there are some fixes you can employ. Here, we’ll take you through some ideas on how to do this so you can get loaded into Kuro Games’ latest title.

Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed out error fixes

wuthering waves gateway connection timed out error message

If you’re met with the annoying aforementioned error when trying to log into Wuthering Waves, we’ve got some potential fixes you can use to circumvent the bug. Read on for all the info.

Restart Wuthering Waves

The first method you can use to get rid of the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed-out error is to restart your game completely.

If you’re on PC, this means quitting out and ensuring it is still not running on your task manager. On mobile or tablet, make sure it isn’t hidden in the background, where most apps go with a simple close.

Use a VPN

One workaround that is working for a lot of players is to use a VPN when trying to log into the game. This may seem a little strange but maybe it is circumventing the issue when the server handshake is occurring and letting you in instead.

This is working on both PC and mobile so you should be able to get the job done on either platform.

Change Internet connection

If you’re trying to play Wuthering Waves on a mobile device or tablet, another fix that is working for most is to change how you are connected to the internet and then try to log in.

This means switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data and vice versa to see if it has an effect on the error.

Sit and wait

The last potential fix for the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timed-out error is to sadly wait for the developers to make things more stable.

Yes, this is not exactly what you want to hear but there are occasions when it is a server-side issue and not from your end. This means it’s a simple waiting game so stretch your legs while you can before putting some serious hours into the game.

If one of these fixes helped out then fantastic, you can play Wuthering Waves until your heart's content.

