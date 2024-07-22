While the game of football might seem like a simple affair, getting the ball from point A to point B, there are a bunch of little nuances that can make or break winning.

One of these is a Fair Catch, a simple but effective rule that could influence the game dramatically, especially when done right.

Here, we’ll take you through how to Fair Catch in College Football 25 so you too can take advantage of this mechanic and use it to change things up every once in a while.

How to Fair Catch in College Football 25

To Fair Catch in College Football 25, you’ll first have to select the correct receiver by hitting the B/Circle button, and then when the time comes to catch, hold the Y/Triangle button.

This may seem simple enough but definitely get the timing right, especially if you’re trying to go for a Fair Catch in the end zone, where things get a little risky.

Ensure you are in fact holding that Y/Triangle button and not tapping it because like the various passes in the game, if you’re not doing the correct press/hold, you’ll end up performing a different action.

Another thing to note here is that you can only initiate a Fair Catch when the ball is kicked to you off a kick-off. This can be after half-time, after a punt, or even after the opposition scores, so you will have a few different opportunities.

This may seem like a given but for those of you who are jumping back into football with this iteration of the game might have forgotten a few of the rules.

