How to emote in The First Descendant

How to emote in The First Descendant

The emote wheel in The First Descendant

While not exactly being the most important mechanic in games, emoting adds a little fun to the experience, especially if you’re playing with your friends.

Since The First Descendant is a very social game, offering some co-op action too, there has obviously been an emote option included. But, you may not know how to do it.

Here, we’ll teach you exactly how to emote in The First Descendant as well as how to change the emotes in case you don’t what the default ones that you’re provided right off the bat.

How to emote in The First Descendant

To emote in The First Descendant, you must open up the emote wheel by using left on the D-pad or the L key, depending on your input, and selecting your desired emote from here.

Your character will now perform the emote that you selected and you’ll need to go back into the wheel if you want to go for another.

As previously alluded to, this is a fun little mechanic and since there are large social spaces like Albion in the game, you’ll be able to communicate with others through these if you don’t fancy plugging in your microphone and conversing.

How to change emotes in The First Descendant

If you have extra emotes, whether that be from the store, Twitch Drops, or even beta rewards, you’ll want to equip them to utilize them in-game.

To change emotes in The First Descendant, open your menu and head to the Customize tab.

You should now see the large Emotes tile in the bottom right corner, click into this to bring up all of your available emotes.

From here, you’ll now be able to equip and unequip whatever emotes you’ll like, specifying where you want them to appear on the wheel.

Other The First Descendant guides you may like

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

London skyline with crypto exchange buildings overshadowed
Cryptocurrency

Crypto's future uncertain in UK election
Radek Zielinski11 seconds

As millions of voters in the United Kingdom head to polling booths today (July 4), the Labour Party, poised to win, has remained largely silent on cryptocurrency policies during the...

