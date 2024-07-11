Languagesx
How to complete Unfinished Expedition in Once Human

How to complete Unfinished Expedition in Once Human

unfinished expedition quest once human

Once Human has a bunch of quests that you’ll need to complete if you want to progress in the game.

While the early quests are pretty simplistic, going from A to B, defeating X enemy, things ramp up pretty quickly.

Unfinished Expedition is certainly one of these, and it’s a multi-part affair with puzzles. Here’s how to complete it so you can progress nice and fast.

Once Human Unfinished Expedition: How to complete

After starting the quest, heading to the Lighthouse and reading Denise Cooper’s Journal, you’ll be given three different points of interest where you’ll need to find three of Rosetta’s research documents.

The first of these is right by the Lighthouse on a ship just off the coast. You may be able to just right out of the Lighthouse and glide right down onto it. However, the most reliable way is by heading to the nearby docks, climbing the striped tower, and landing on the ship.

The front of the ship is where the document is at so just go straight there and pick it up off the ground.

unfinished expedition once human document 1

For the second document, things get a little more interesting as you’ll need to complete an optical puzzle to gain access to it.

You’ll first need to go to Rosetta Army Base and on the side of the building is the optical puzzle in question. It is pretty simplistic as you’ll just need to align the photo on the building with the half that is on the shipping container.

The issue here is that it is a little finicky as it needs to be an exact match. What we recommend is that you either turn your mouse sensitivity or DPI down so that you’re able to slowly get it right in line.

unfinished expedition once human puzzle 1

After, a door will appear where the photo was. Go inside and collect the last document, completing this section of the quest.

The third document is a little trickier than the second as you’ll be needing to kill an elite enemy in order to progress.

Go toward your final POI where you should be able to see a hospital. You’ll need to go in here but first, kill the required enemy near the close by helipad and pick up the Rosetta V2 Access Card.

Now go into the hospital and on the second floor will be a computer you need to use. This will bring up a puzzle that you’ll need to solve. This is pretty simplistic as you’ll just have to rotate the pieces around until they line up correctly.

unfinished expedition once human puzzle 2

Once done, you’ll be granted access to the third and final document.

This brings the quest to an end and all that’s left is to speak to Claire to finalize things.

Other Once Human pages you may like:

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

