Home Hotline launched as Venmo and NCAA aim to prevent harassment of student athletes

Hotline launched as Venmo and NCAA aim to prevent harassment of student athletes

A photograph of a strong, weathered hand belonging to an American football player gently gripping a well-worn football. Hotline launched as Venmo and NCAA aim to prevent harassment of student athletes

Venmo and the NCAA are teaming up to help protect student athletes from harassment, with a number of protections put in place to prevent bullying.

This collaboration comes as research shows that nearly half of U.S. teens and U.S. adults have faced some form of online harassment or cyberbullying, and the trend is rising.

A recent study by the NCAA also found that over 5,000 posts during a large dataset contained abusive, discriminatory, or threatening content. 12% of all abuse was found to be related to sports betting, with more than 740 instances.

“We applaud Venmo for taking action, and we need more social media companies and online platforms to do the same.” – Charlie Baker, NCAA President

As the college football season kicks off for yet another year, Venmo and the NCAA have launched a reporting hotline, among other features. This dedicated hotline is for student athletes and the NCAA to report potential cases of abuse for investigation and identify typologies of athlete harassment on Venmo.

Venmo and the NCAA have brought in a number of features

Student athlete resources have been created too, with Venmo providing a best practices guide for the young people to stay safe. This will be distributed directly through NCAA channels, including newsletters, emails, and e-learning modules.

David Szuchman, SVP, head of global financial crime and customer protection, PayPal, emphasized, “While unwanted interactions to athletes make up an extremely small percentage of transactions on Venmo, even a small number of these incidents is unacceptable. The safety and security of our users remain our highest priority.

“Harassment or abuse of any kind is not tolerated on the platform, and strict action is taken against users who violate our policies. Through these measures, we are taking decisive steps to help prevent the misuse of our platform and ensure all our users feel protected when they use Venmo.”

Going forward, the payment service will monitor student athletes’ accounts on an ongoing basis to help mitigate an influx of requests based on game performance. They will work with them to implement additional security measures as needed.

The company will also educate users on the possible outcomes of harassing athletes through unwanted requests to athletes, including potential account closure.

As NCAA President Charlie Baker notes, “The harassment we are seeing across various online platforms is unacceptable, and we need fans to do better.

“We applaud Venmo for taking action, and we need more social media companies and online platforms to do the same. Several states have passed laws to crack down on this behavior to protect student-athletes, and we hope more do the same because stopping this abuse requires action on multiple fronts.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Nevada Representative Dina Titus. Dina Titus to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill
Nevada rep. Dina Titus to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill
Suswati Basu
Promotional graphic for WagerTalk Sports Betting, featuring bold text with gold coins, a smartphone, and a stadium background.
WagerTalk Media announces partnership with other content networks
Sophie Atkinson
Dark background, with Yggdrasil logo in bottom right. In the center is 'everbet' logo and 'new partnership' written above it. Yggdrasil expands footprint in Bulgaria with Everbet partnership
Yggdrasil expands footprint in Bulgaria with Everbet partnership
Sophie Atkinson
Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble. Judge's gavel on a desk with blurred image of a scales in the background
Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble
Suswati Basu
A photograph of a long, dimly lit arcade filled with vintage amusement machines. Inspired Entertainment announces proposed sale of UK holiday parks
Inspired Entertainment announces proposed sale of UK holiday parks
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nevada Representative Dina Titus. Dina Titus to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill
Gambling

Nevada rep. Dina Titus to add FAIR BET Act to defense bill
Suswati Basu5 minutes

Dina Titus, the Nevada representative, has stated that the Fair Accounting for Income Realized from Betting Earnings Taxation Act (FAIR BET Act) will be added as an amendment to the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.