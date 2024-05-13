Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Helldivers 2 players in over 170 countries still banned from buying game on Steam

Helldivers 2 players in over 170 countries still banned from buying game on Steam

Sony reverses PSN requirement, yet bars Helldivers 2 sales in over 170 countries. This image depicts an intense battle scene from a video game, set in a rocky, desert-like environment under a hazy, orange sky. In the foreground, a player character in a black cloak and helmet aims a futuristic weapon at distant enemies. These enemies include various large, insect-like creatures and a flying beast. The scene captures a moment of dynamic combat, emphasizing a sci-fi theme with its otherworldly setting and creatures.
Fans are not happy again with the move
TL:DR

  • Players from 170+ countries still unable to buy Helldivers 2 on Steam.
  • Sony reversed PSN account requirement but game remains unavailable.
  • Developer Arrowhead in talks with Sony to resolve the issue.

Players from more than 170 countries, unable to create a PlayStation Network account, are still barred from buying Helldivers 2 on Steam for over a week after Sony reversed its decision and removed the requirement to sign up for a PSN account to play the popular sci-fi shooter.

According to PCGamesN, the developer Arrowhead’s CEO Johan Pilestedt posted a message on Discord stating that the situation “doesn’t look positive.”

The Japanese multinational conglomerate had removed Helldivers 2 from Steam in 177 countries, recently adding Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia to the list, bringing the total to 180 territories where the game is currently unavailable for purchase. Pilestedt has repeatedly stated that they are in discussions with Sony to resolve the issue.

Sony is also preparing to launch the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima. Developed by Sucker Punch, the game also requires a PSN account to use its multiplayer features, and it has been delisted in the same territories.

Pilestedt said: “So, to give an update on the three further country restrictions. It was an administrative error correction – they should have been part of the original restriction and it was noticed when the restriction was put in place for [Ghost of] Tsushima.

“While it doesn’t look positive, it is not an indication of further restrictions. The conversation on region restrictions is still ongoing and is independent of this. I have no further information. We (Arrowhead) still want the game to be available everywhere,” he added.

The game’s single-player campaign does not require a PSN account. However, PC gamers who pre-ordered the game have reported receiving automatic refunds if they reside in a country where setting up a PSN account is not possible.

Fans’ anger over Sony response

Only a week ago, Sony canceled their plans to force a mandatory link between the PlayStation Network (PSN) and Steam to play Helldivers 2. Fans even united on Reddit to undo a review bomb on the newly-released game. The post went live on May 6, gaining over 36,000 upvotes and more than 2000 comments. However, gamers have taken to social media to criticize the move, calling it “sinister.”

Pilestedt had embraced the controversy with humor, suggesting a cape design inspired by negative reviews, but it remains to be seen whether this will cause another wave of review bombing.

Featured image: Arrowhead Studios

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu
AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media
Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge
Graeme Hanna
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD. Gameplay shows woman screaming
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD
Suswati Basu
A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption
Is Red Dead Redemption 1 actually coming to PC? It looks like it might be after all
Paul McNally
Artwork from Adventure Beckons in Star Citizen
New Star Citizen update Adventure Beckons introduces animals, hoverbikes, and much more
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Gaming

Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu2 hours

There is a speculation that the Perfect Dark reboot could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. According to the DirectXbox Podcast, commentator NateTheHate said: “At this...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.