Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show

Playtech and Hard Rock Digital have introduced what they call New Jersey’s first-ever dedicated trivia experience on the popular Hard Rock Bet online casino platform. As a result, Hard Rock Bet becomes the very first operator in the state to offer a dedicated Live Trivia Game Show.

Since teaming up in 2024, Playtech has been bringing its gaming content to the Hard Rock Bet platform, giving players a variety of options like slots, card and table games, and live dealer experiences. With the launch of Playtech’s Live Trivia, the gambling software development company says that players can have a more interactive experience that goes beyond the usual casino games.

Game On! @HardRockBet, Playtech team up for New Jersey's first live trivia game. Mark your calendar for the weekly show every Wednesday starting May 7.https://t.co/S22ha1183T — Hard Rock Digital (@HardRockDigital) April 28, 2025

Playtech’s Live Trivia Game Show will be hosted by game show presenters, inviting players to join scheduled trivia events, answer questions in real time, and compete for prizes. The show streams live through the UK-based platform, providing a customizable experience with different designs, themes, and languages. Operators will also be able to personalize the rewards, handing out prizes like Golden Chips and Free Spins either individually or shared among the winners.

Playtech says Hard Rock Bet platform will bring ‘new level of entertainment’

In a press statement, Jonathan Doubilet, Playtech’s Vice President of US business operations, said: “Our partnership with Hard Rock Digital has been built around a unified vision to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the launch of our Live Trivia Game Show on the Hard Rock Bet platform, bringing a new level of entertainment to their players.”

Grant Williams, Hard Rock Digital’s Senior Vice President of Casino, added: “We’re thrilled to be the first in New Jersey to offer Playtech’s Live Trivia Game Show, and continue to elevate the player experience with cutting-edge, innovative content.

“This exclusive experience will truly stand out in the market and uniquely engage players with our top-rated platform by testing their knowledge, competing for rewards, and enjoying interactive, real-time entertainment like never before.”

This news comes just weeks after Playtech announced the launch of its third dedicated live casino studio in partnership with international betting and gaming company, evoke plc. The new studio, called Club Aurora, is the latest move for Playtech in growing its Live Casino lineup. Evoke’s brands include 888casino, William Hill, and the Mr Green Live Casino portfolio.

Featured image: Playtech