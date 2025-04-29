Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show

Hard Rock Bet and Playtech launch New Jersey’s first-ever live trivia game show. Promo image of Playtech and Hard Rock Bet's new live trivia show.

Playtech and Hard Rock Digital have introduced what they call New Jersey’s first-ever dedicated trivia experience on the popular Hard Rock Bet online casino platform. As a result, Hard Rock Bet becomes the very first operator in the state to offer a dedicated Live Trivia Game Show.

Since teaming up in 2024, Playtech has been bringing its gaming content to the Hard Rock Bet platform, giving players a variety of options like slots, card and table games, and live dealer experiences. With the launch of Playtech’s Live Trivia, the gambling software development company says that players can have a more interactive experience that goes beyond the usual casino games.

Playtech’s Live Trivia Game Show will be hosted by game show presenters, inviting players to join scheduled trivia events, answer questions in real time, and compete for prizes. The show streams live through the UK-based platform, providing a customizable experience with different designs, themes, and languages. Operators will also be able to personalize the rewards, handing out prizes like Golden Chips and Free Spins either individually or shared among the winners.

Playtech says Hard Rock Bet platform will bring ‘new level of entertainment’

In a press statement, Jonathan Doubilet, Playtech’s Vice President of US business operations, said: “Our partnership with Hard Rock Digital has been built around a unified vision to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the launch of our Live Trivia Game Show on the Hard Rock Bet platform, bringing a new level of entertainment to their players.”

Grant Williams, Hard Rock Digital’s Senior Vice President of Casino, added: “We’re thrilled to be the first in New Jersey to offer Playtech’s Live Trivia Game Show, and continue to elevate the player experience with cutting-edge, innovative content.

“This exclusive experience will truly stand out in the market and uniquely engage players with our top-rated platform by testing their knowledge, competing for rewards, and enjoying interactive, real-time entertainment like never before.”

This news comes just weeks after Playtech announced the launch of its third dedicated live casino studio in partnership with international betting and gaming company, evoke plc. The new studio, called Club Aurora, is the latest move for Playtech in growing its Live Casino lineup. Evoke’s brands include 888casino, William Hill, and the Mr Green Live Casino portfolio.

Featured image: Playtech

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote. Logos of Penn Entertainment and HG Vora on crumpled paper background and crack in between.
Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote
Suswati Basu
Jersey City
Second court ruling goes in Kalshi’s favor in ongoing lawsuit
Rachael Davies
Oklahoma City
Bid to legalise sports betting in Oklahoma takes another step forward
Rachael Davies
Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland. Flutter colleagues remain on course to raise record-breaking funds for local charities in 2025
Flutter employees set to smash $503k charity target across UK and Ireland
Suswati Basu
BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote. Logos of Penn Entertainment and HG Vora on crumpled paper background and crack in between.
Gambling

Penn claims it offered HG Vora solutions as proxy fight intensifies ahead of June vote
Suswati Basu1 hour

Casino operator Penn Entertainment says it went through multiple rounds of discussions with activist investor HG Vora Capital Management in an effort to avoid what it called a "costly and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.