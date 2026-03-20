Hard Rock Bet has introduced a new artificial intelligence feature designed to change how people approach sports wagering, rolling out a tool that pairs tailored analysis with betting odds.

In a statement initially shared with ReadWrite, the company said on Wednesday (March 18) that its “AI Insights” feature is now available to all users on its iOS and Android sportsbook app. Built on Hard Rock Digital’s in-house AI engine, the tool aims to give players quick, relevant breakdowns of upcoming games without requiring them to do heavy research.

At launch, AI Insights focuses on matchups in the NBA, NHL, and major soccer competitions. The company says more sports and leagues will be added soon as the feature expands.

Hard Rock Bet app highlights personalized betting with For You tab and trending sports markets. Credit: Hard Rock Bet

A closer look at how Hard Rock Bet AI Insights works

Users will see short, data-driven previews placed alongside live betting markets. Instead of just listing stats, the summaries call out the key storylines shaping each matchup, including team momentum, injury news, and the impact of lineup changes on performance.

The idea is to gather useful context in one place so players don’t have to jump between sources. By putting that information next to the odds, the feature tries to show the reasoning behind them.

“Our focus is always on elevating the player experience. Our new AI Insights feature delivers relevant analysis and insights that help fans engage more deeply with the games they love,” said Mitch Mitchell, SVP of Data, AI & Predictive Analytics for Hard Rock Digital. “This is an important step in our broader vision to embed intelligence directly into the betting journey and continue raising the standard for player-first innovation on our platform.”

This also ties into Hard Rock Bet’s broader personalization push, including its “For You” hub. The section of the app showcases content based on a user’s activity, favorite teams, and betting habits. AI Insights appears there as well as in the Favorites tab, reinforcing the app’s focus on tailoring the experience to individual users.

The rollout is part of a larger effort by Hard Rock Digital to weave advanced technology directly into its sportsbook interface. The company is aiming to make decision-making simpler while keeping users more engaged inside the app.

Hard Rock Bet is currently available in several U.S. states, with a particularly strong presence in Florida, where the Seminole Tribe operates online sports betting under a state compact. The platform has also expanded into other regulated markets, continuing to grow its national footprint.

In addition to mobile access, users can place bets through desktop browsers at HardRock.bet.

Featured image: Hard Rock Bet