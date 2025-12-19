Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook has launched a new feature called “For You” on December 17. This is an in-app personalization hub that caters to each user and their individual betting habits.

This is based on things such as favorite leagues, players, teams, and betting history, allowing every single user to have a more entertaining and immersive experience at Hard Rock Bet.

There are several benefits to this new feature. First of all, players can follow their favorite players and teams in one designated section of the app.

Users can also take advantage of things such as suggested parlays, which are pre-built and decided by your favorite bets, or Parlay and pass, which allows players to add or skip legs in order to build a bet quickly.

Elsewhere, there are recommendations based on what other fans are betting on, plus a section on your trends, focusing on the players and teams you bet on most often.

“‘For You’ represents an exciting milestone in Hard Rock Bet’s continued investment in personalization and player-focused innovation, leveraging the power of data to tailor every player’s journey,” said Mike Primeaux, Executive Managing Director – Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock Digital.

From mood-based bets to personalized parlays and individualized trends, we’re creating a smarter, more connected experience that anticipates what our players want.”

“For You” feature is the latest innovation from Hard Rock Bet

In April this year, Hard Rock Bet released the Stats Hub within its sportsbook app. This feature is powered by GTG Network and delivers real-time statistics and data-based analysis so users can place strategic bets.

A year prior, the sportsbook launched SGP (Same Game Parlay) Max, allowing bettors to parlay multiple SGPs, while being able to combine up to 20 bets across a range of markets.

Hard Rock Bet has now officially launched in Michigan as of earlier this month. This news, combined with its latest “For you” feature, showcases how much the sportsbook is expanding heading into 2026.

Featured image: Hard Rock Sportsbook