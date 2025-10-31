Where is Hard Rock Bet legal? Casino giant appears to launch ‘slot-style’ games in Florida

Hard Rock Bet has announced slots-style sports betting options in Florida in a surprising (and controversial) move.

Named “Games – Powered by Past Motor Racing,” Hard Rock Bet has seemingly launched slots-style games in its Florida sports betting app, despite online casino gambling being illegal in the state. They claim outcomes are based on past race data, so not a traditional RNG-slot (random number generation), though the interface uses “spin” style visuals. The results are essentially based on historical racing events rather than an RNG.

Hard Rock Bet and Seminole Gaming currently have the exclusive rights to legal online sports betting. The company is now seemingly taking its lead from historical horse racing (HHR) machines, adapting the game convention to past motor sports races. It described the games as being “powered by Past Motor Races”.

To play, users will be given anonymized pre-race odds for a past real-life motor race, with any details about the location, date, or participants removed. They then need to guess the finishing order of the cars and are presented with a slots-style graphic to show whether they win – despite no RNG taking place.

It delivers all the bright colors and flashiness of slots, without any of the randomized features in the background that would make it an actual slot game.

Where is Hard Rock Bet legal?

Hard Rock Bet’s sports betting feature is currently available in: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Hard Rock Digital launched its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey back in August of 2023, before rolling out across different states in the US.

To this day, New Jersey is the only state where Hard Rock Bet operates online casino games alongside its sports betting options.

Is it legal in Florida?

Just a few months later, on December 7, 2023, Hard Rock Bet launched in Florida. It offers sports betting, becoming the only sportsbook operator in Florida outside of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Florida officially approved betting on past sports events, as seen in this new game, as part of the 2021 gaming compact, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 25, 2021. The compact authorized wagering on past sporting events, as well as giving the Seminole Tribe of Florida a monopoly over sports betting in the state.

Is Hard Rock Bet offering sports betting or online casino gaming?

Despite appearing like a slot game, Hard Rock Bet continues to only offer sports betting in Florida, under the allowances given by the state authorities. The company leads with its legal authority to do so heavily on its website, naming itself “the only legal sportsbook in Florida”.

Hard Rock Bet offers same-game, prop, and flex parlays across NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, soccer, golf, college and more.

ReadWrite has reached out to Hard Rock for comment.

Featured image: Hard Rock Bet