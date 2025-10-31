Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Where is Hard Rock Bet legal? Casino giant appears to launch ‘slot-style’ games in Florida

Where is Hard Rock Bet legal? Casino giant appears to launch ‘slot-style’ games in Florida

Hard Rock Sportsbook logo. Where is Hard Rock Bet legal? Casino giant appears to launch 'slot-style' games in Florida

Hard Rock Bet has announced slots-style sports betting options in Florida in a surprising (and controversial) move.

Named “Games – Powered by Past Motor Racing,” Hard Rock Bet has seemingly launched slots-style games in its Florida sports betting app, despite online casino gambling being illegal in the state. They claim outcomes are based on past race data, so not a traditional RNG-slot (random number generation), though the interface uses “spin” style visuals. The results are essentially based on historical racing events rather than an RNG.

Hard Rock Bet and Seminole Gaming currently have the exclusive rights to legal online sports betting. The company is now seemingly taking its lead from historical horse racing (HHR) machines, adapting the game convention to past motor sports races. It described the games as being “powered by Past Motor Races”.

To play, users will be given anonymized pre-race odds for a past real-life motor race, with any details about the location, date, or participants removed. They then need to guess the finishing order of the cars and are presented with a slots-style graphic to show whether they win – despite no RNG taking place.

It delivers all the bright colors and flashiness of slots, without any of the randomized features in the background that would make it an actual slot game.

Where is Hard Rock Bet legal?

Hard Rock Bet’s sports betting feature is currently available in: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Hard Rock Digital launched its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey back in August of 2023, before rolling out across different states in the US.

To this day, New Jersey is the only state where Hard Rock Bet operates online casino games alongside its sports betting options.

Is it legal in Florida?

Just a few months later, on December 7, 2023, Hard Rock Bet launched in Florida. It offers sports betting, becoming the only sportsbook operator in Florida outside of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Florida officially approved betting on past sports events, as seen in this new game, as part of the 2021 gaming compact, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 25, 2021. The compact authorized wagering on past sporting events, as well as giving the Seminole Tribe of Florida a monopoly over sports betting in the state.

Is Hard Rock Bet offering sports betting or online casino gaming?

Despite appearing like a slot game, Hard Rock Bet continues to only offer sports betting in Florida, under the allowances given by the state authorities. The company leads with its legal authority to do so heavily on its website, naming itself “the only legal sportsbook in Florida”.

Hard Rock Bet offers same-game, prop, and flex parlays across NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, soccer, golf, college and more.

ReadWrite has reached out to Hard Rock for comment.

Featured image: Hard Rock Bet

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe as Rozier's career earnings top $160M. T NBA to withhold Billups and Rozier salaries during live FBI investigation. A split image showing two basketball players: one wearing a green Boston Celtics uniform going up for a layup, and the other wearing a light blue Denver Nuggets uniform standing on the court.
NBA to withhold Billups and Rozier salaries during live FBI investigation
Graeme Hanna
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The NCAA has delayed a rule change allowing student-athletes and staff to bet on professional sports, following deliberations and an intervention from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. 
NCAA delays student betting rule change after Commissioner Sankey intervention
Graeme Hanna
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch. Polymarket logo and name displayed over a blurred U.S. flag featuring stars and red-and-white stripes.
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch
Suswati Basu
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe as career earnings top $160M. The NBA has issued an urgent memo to all 30 teams stressing that “more can be done” to protect the integrity of the game, following the gambling scandal that has rocked the league. A basketball player in a green Boston Celtics uniform, wearing number 12, drives to the basket for a layup during a game against the Washington Wizards.
NBA memo issued to all teams details integrity concerns amid gambling scandal
Graeme Hanna
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver smiling. Congress summons NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over massive gambling scandal
Congress summons NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over massive gambling scandal
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Mug shot of Marie Thompson. Former police officer jailed for blackmailing suspect to repay 'significant' gambling debts
Gambling

Former police officer jailed for blackmailing suspect to repay 'significant' gambling debts
Rachael Davies52 minutes

A former police officer in South Yorkshire has been jailed for blackmailing a suspect to pay off gambling debts. Marie Thompson, 29, has been jailed for three years and four...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software