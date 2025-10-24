Bragg Gaming launches new titles for Hard Rock Bet Casino

The B2B iGaming technology and contents provider, Bragg Gaming, has announced a new launch of casino titles developed for Hard Rock Bet Casino.

The launch includes two new games, Hard Rock Horizons and Hard Rock Horror Show, with both only accessible to players of that casino. The new offerings were crafted by an in-house team at Bragg’s studios, with the company’s proprietary Remote Games Server (RGS) technology used to integrate the games and deploy them across regulated markets.

The two are in the midst of a partnership, with June 2025 being when Bragg signed an agreement with Hard Rock Digital to develop a series of exclusive online casino games titles for Hard Rock Bet Casino.

Garrick Morris, SVP Commercial, U.S. & Canada at Bragg Gaming, commented: “The llaunch of these bespoke titles is a powerful demonstration of Bragg’s game development muscle and the close, collaborative relationship we have forged with the Hard Rock Bet Casino team.

“Our studio strategy is built on creating premium, tailored content, and this partnership allows us to use our deep market data insights to craft games that perfectly resonate with the Hard Rock Bet Casino player base. This is the first of many exciting launches under this exclusive agreement and further solidifies Bragg’s position as a key strategic content partner in the U.S.”

The launch is described as directly supporting several of Bragg’s core strategic goals for the year, with the games able to drive the growth target for exclusive content revenue.

Rich Criado, Vice President of Casino at Hard Rock Bet, added: “Providing our players with world-class, exclusive gaming content is paramount to our growth strategy.

“The bespoke titles delivered by Bragg represent a significant competitive advantage for Hard Rock Bet Casino, giving our players unique, engaging entertainment that they can’t find anywhere else and that stand out among the nearly 3,500 games on our top-rated platform. We look forward to continuing to expand this exclusive portfolio.”

