GTA 6 price speculation suggests game may cost more than $70

As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches in late 2025, speculation is rising about whether Take-Two will set a price above $70 for the game’s standard edition. Take-Two was among the first major companies to hike prices of top-tier games from $60 to $70, prompting some to predict a further rise for the upcoming GTA installment.

However, in a recent quarterly call with investors, when asked about pricing strategies for their entire game lineup, including the GTA series, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stressed the company’s commitment to value. According to GameSpot, Zelnick stated, “Look, there’s more content constantly being made available, and we really aim to deliver great value at any given time.”

During the earnings call, Zelnick said: “We’re so focused on delivering more value than what we charge. And that’s sort of the rubric. And any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it’s good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over-delivers in the context of the cost. That’s the goal.”

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Zelnick did not directly address the specific price for GTA 6, but his past statements suggest a consistent perspective on premium pricing. In 2023, he expressed confidence in the acceptance of higher game prices.

Take-Two first set the $70 price tag with NBA 2K21, that series’ debut on the current generation of console hardware. The move has since been embraced by a number of other publishers for new-generation titles, such as Sony, Square Enix, and others.

“In terms of frontline pricing for NBA 2K21, I think that worked out very much as expected. And as planned, it’s in a premium offering at the highest possible level, the title was built from the ground up for next-gen, so first title here that has been created that way,” Zelnick commented. He also noted, “And the acceptance by consumers has been nothing short of extraordinary,” showing a positive reception to the $70 price point.

That being said, the only barrier to Take-Two charging more than $70 lies with Zelnick and other executives, should they choose to maintain the current pricing strategy. Nonetheless, there’s no reason the price wouldn’t rise to $80.

Recently, Take-Two has already implemented price hikes within the GTA ecosystem. The GTA + membership saw a 33 per cent increase from $6 per month to $8 per month. This adjustment coincided with the addition of L.A. Noire to the service, complementing existing offerings like Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. In addition, Rockstar’s Bully is slated to join the GTA+ lineup later this year.

Featured image: Rockstar Games