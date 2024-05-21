Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home GTA 6 price speculation suggests game may cost more than $70

GTA 6 price speculation suggests game may cost more than $70

GTA 6 price speculation suggests game may cost more than $70. A woman in an orange shirt looks out through a mesh window, bathed in the warm glow of a sunset. The scene appears to be set in a prison, as suggested by her attire and the secured window. She appears contemplative, her gaze directed outside where other inmates in similar orange outfits can be seen in the yard. The room behind her is modest, indicating the setting of a correctional facility in what could be a scene from Grand Theft Auto VI.
Fans are concerned that GTA 6 may have to pay more for the new game
tl;dr

  • Speculation grows over GTA 6 price surpassing $70 amid Take-Two's previous hike.
  • CEO Zelnick emphasizes value-driven pricing strategy during investor call.
  • Despite past price increases and positive consumer response, GTA 6's cost remains uncertain.

As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches in late 2025, speculation is rising about whether Take-Two will set a price above $70 for the game’s standard edition. Take-Two was among the first major companies to hike prices of top-tier games from $60 to $70, prompting some to predict a further rise for the upcoming GTA installment.

However, in a recent quarterly call with investors, when asked about pricing strategies for their entire game lineup, including the GTA series, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stressed the company’s commitment to value. According to GameSpot, Zelnick stated, “Look, there’s more content constantly being made available, and we really aim to deliver great value at any given time.”

During the earnings call, Zelnick said: “We’re so focused on delivering more value than what we charge. And that’s sort of the rubric. And any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it’s good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over-delivers in the context of the cost. That’s the goal.”

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Zelnick did not directly address the specific price for GTA 6, but his past statements suggest a consistent perspective on premium pricing. In 2023, he expressed confidence in the acceptance of higher game prices.

Take-Two first set the $70 price tag with NBA 2K21, that series’ debut on the current generation of console hardware. The move has since been embraced by a number of other publishers for new-generation titles, such as Sony, Square Enix, and others.

“In terms of frontline pricing for NBA 2K21, I think that worked out very much as expected. And as planned, it’s in a premium offering at the highest possible level, the title was built from the ground up for next-gen, so first title here that has been created that way,” Zelnick commented. He also noted, “And the acceptance by consumers has been nothing short of extraordinary,” showing a positive reception to the $70 price point.

That being said, the only barrier to Take-Two charging more than $70 lies with Zelnick and other executives, should they choose to maintain the current pricing strategy. Nonetheless, there’s no reason the price wouldn’t rise to $80.

Recently, Take-Two has already implemented price hikes within the GTA ecosystem. The GTA + membership saw a 33 per cent increase from $6 per month to $8 per month. This adjustment coincided with the addition of L.A. Noire to the service, complementing existing offerings like Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. In addition, Rockstar’s Bully is slated to join the GTA+ lineup later this year.

Featured image: Rockstar Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Glorious D2 mouse
Glorious’ new D2 mouse has all the comfort, speed, and performance you need
Paul McNally
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer shows fiery rampage. This image shows a fiery and dramatic scene, likely from a cinematic moment in a video game or film. The main focus is on a character wearing a detailed, ornate mask, looking downwards with an intense and menacing expression. The character is bathed in a deep red glow, emphasizing a sense of danger or evil. The background features flickering flames and glowing embers, adding to the overall ominous atmosphere. The lighting and details suggest a moment of high drama or confrontation.
New Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer shows fiery rampage
Suswati Basu
a young man leans up against a colorful and uniquely designed street racing car, looking at the viewer, in a scene from the video game Need for Speed Unbound
Need For Speed Unbound’s latest update adds two modes inspired by classics of the series
Owen Good
Screenshot of Sora from Kingdom Hearts
Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam
Rachael Davies
Artwork from Hogwarts Legacy depicting a player standing in the foreground with Hogwarts in the background
Nintendo announces acquisition of Switch game developer Shiver
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tesla shareholders challenge Elon Musk's $46bn compensation plan. This image depicts Elon Musk standing with a large pile of money, with a crossed-out X symbol above it. In the background, a group of serious-looking businessmen and a Tesla car are visible, emphasizing the tension surrounding Musk's substantial compensation package and the scrutiny from Tesla shareholders.
Tech

Tesla shareholders challenge Elon Musk's $46B compensation plan
Suswati Basu1 hour

A group of Tesla investors is urging shareholders to oppose a $46 billion compensation plan proposed for CEO Elon Musk, stating that it was not in the best interests of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.