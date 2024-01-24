Netflix game downloads experience spike thanks to GTA trilogy

The introduction of Rockstar’s trilogy of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games has given Netflix game downloads a welcome spike since their arrival on the platform in December last year.

The streaming platform told shareholders this week that the trilogy has been the company’s most successful game launch to date, while Appmagic estimates more than 18 million downloads across iOS and Android. The most popular of the trilogy is GTA: San Andreas, which has a combined total of 11.6 million downloads. GTA: Vice City is estimated to have had 4.1 million downloads, placing it just inside the top ten most downloaded games on Netflix to date, while GTA III has around 2.4 million downloads.

In Netflix’s shareholder letter, it says: “While it’s still early days for our games offering, engagement tripled last year.

“And despite games being small, and certainly not yet material relative to our film and series business, we’re pleased with this progress. In Q4, we debuted the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy from Rockstar Games. This has become our most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games.”

The letter came just hours after Netflix announced a 10-year, $5 billion deal to air WWE Raw from January 2024, marking its first foray into live sports streaming.

What are the most successful games on Netflix to date?

GTA: San Andreas tops the leaderboard by some distance, with Storyteller by Annapurna coming in second with 9.4 million downloads, according to mobilegamer.biz via Appmagic.

Too Hot To Handle (8.4m), Spongebob: Get Cooking (8.3m) and Bloons TD 6 (6.5m) make up the rest of the top five.

Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 2024 Mobile, which was launched in November last year, currently sits as the eighth most downloaded game on the platform with 4.4 million.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of Stranger Things 1984 (5.4m), Asphalt Xtreme (3.2m) and Scriptic (4.3m).

Featured Image: Netflix