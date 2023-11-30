Netflix to offer subscribers Grand Theft Auto – The Trilogy video games

Netflix has announced the addition of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its roster of mobile games.

The significant acquisition of the GTA trilogy will be available on December 14 for Netflix subscribers via the App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix mobile app.

If you can’t wait that long, you can pre-register now to get access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which includes the hit titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Each edition has been further updated for mobile.

Netflix hopes Grand Theft Auto will attract more subscribers

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a big win for the streaming giant. It takes their list of available mobile games to over 80, with several offerings across different genres and interests.

Netflix sees this service as a way of adding extra value to its membership package amid intensifying competition in the streaming market. The new games will be of particular interest to gamers but it is said to be an area with significant scope for growth.

As reported by CNBC, Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said they would be taking a “crawl, walk, run” approach to gaming.

After almost two years since the venture into games, less than 1% of all subscribers play a Netflix game on a daily basis, but the company is said to be comfortable about the long-term prospects of the venture. The $200bn company has taken a serious and measured approach to its games offering, as evidenced by the titles already available and those that will follow.

Kentucky Route Zero, Immortality, Spiritfarer and Before Your Eyes are just some of the top games that subscribers can access now whilst 2024 will see Death’s Door, Katana Zero and Hades added to the portfolio. It remains to be seen how long Netflix will have to wait before it sees results from its foray into gaming.

Featured Image: Netflix/Rockstar Games