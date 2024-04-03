Languagesx
English
PS5 and Xbox gamers will get two classic Rockstar games for free

PS5 and Xbox gamers will get two classic Rockstar games for free

A male teen with a shaved head stares up angrily into the eyes of a teacher in a visual representation of the game Bully.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the comeback of two classics as they plan to add them to the GTA+ Membership library.

While rumors have been swirling for some time about the future of beloved titles, both Bully (called Canis Canem Edit in Europe when released) and L.A. Noire will soon be available for free for subscribers on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

The exact date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the gaming publisher has teased the release with fans saying the games will be ‘available later this year.’

La Noire cover image. A detective in early 20th century clothing and a fedora hat holds a gun on a blue and red smoky background

In a Rockstar article, the publisher said: “We recently added Red Dead Redemption – with access to Undead Nightmare – to the stellar games included with GTA+ library, and members can look forward to more Rockstar classics becoming available later this year, including L.A. Noire and Bully.”

L.A. Noire was first launched in 2011 and is set in Hollywood’s Golden Age in the post-war boom. The game follows Detective Cole Phelps’s rise in the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department as he has to solve a range of cases.

Bully is a few years older, with an initial release date of October 2006, and follows a high school student who has to stand up to bullies and navigate the obstacles of Bullworth Academy.

The GTA+ membership is a paid-for subscription that has exclusive benefits to use in GTA Online and access to a selection of Rockstar Games titles, and more.

The games selected are said to be a ‘rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles.’

When will GTA 6 be released?

While Rockstar Games brings out newness for the subscription format, there’ll be a lot of work going on for the highly sought-after Grand Theft Auto 6.

The release date of this wasn’t known for a long time, but thanks to the first official trailer and the latest Take-Two Interactive investor call, there’s now a known release window of Q1 2025.

Featured Image: Photo by Tigran Hambardzumyan on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

