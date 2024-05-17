Grand Theft Auto VI now set for fall 2025 release

Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive have set out a timeline of late next year for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The information was shared by Take-Two as part of the company’s latest earnings report, following on from a previous tentative aim for 2025 for the new edition. Straus Zelnick, CEO of the video games firm, told IGN, “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver (GTA VI) in fall of 2025”.

Internal rumblings and discord over Rockstar’s return to office policy had led to speculation of a delay until 2026.

The official reveal from Rockstar Games landed last December, with the opening trailer becoming the most-viewed game release on YouTube within the first day. The new game is set in contemporary Leonida, a fictional take on the sunshine state of Florida, backed up not only by the reimagining of Miami clone Vice City, but also swamplands, real-life events, and various key areas in the state.

GTA VI to deliver “unparalleled” experience

Players will control Lucia and an unnamed male character, rumored to be called Jason. Both of these appear to be criminals, wanting to secure a quick buck in whatever way possible.

A bullish forecast was presented by Take-Two on the earnings report, with the company “highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

The statement added “Our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase”, with a further expectation of “tremendous growth” in net bookings up to 2027.

If a fall release transpires for Grand Theft Auto 6, it will hit the market almost exactly 12 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5.

That renowned title was a runaway success, soaring to a remarkable 200-million plus sales so the optimism for the upcoming release and future prospects of the company are understandable and justified.

Image credit: Rockstar Games/X