Glorious launches Code Brew keycaps set as new monthly KeyCapsules release

Exactly as promised Glorious has released the second set of limited edition keycaps as part of its new KeyCapsules program, and just like last month these are a lovely set of under-finger treats.

Last month we got the ever-so-stylish Sketch keycaps and now Glorious has followed it up with the wonderfully nerdy Code Brew – we assume there is a play on Code Blue in there somewhere or we may just be overthinking it.

GBPT Code Brew is limited to just 1,000 sets of these specially designed keycaps that are produced with the coder/programmer in mind.

Featuring several dev commands on keys such as the traditional CTRL and ALT keys, even the Enter key gets rebadged as Execute. Very cool.

The keys are a sexy-looking deep midnight blue which goes well on a dark keyboard as well as a lighter board.

Coming in a five-tray box containing 139 cherry-profile caps you should be able to make these work on your board no matter what you have, although some cheaper mech boards like the Ajaz AK33 will through up some weird spacing issues as the arrow keys are a different size from what you get included. You can always just use them and make your keyboard that bit more unique.

If you aren’t into your coding and just like the look, then renaming your CTRL/Shift keys and the like may get confusing, especially if you share a computer but in terms of geek–out value and just the way Code Brew looks we would say don’t worry about it. The strap line says they are “Designed for Coders, Made for Gamers” so they certainly aren’t just aimed at the coding fraternity.

We can’t wait to see what next month’s KeyCapsules drop will be.

Code Brew is selling fast and when they are gone they are gone so if you want to check them out, head to Glorious’ website and pop them in your basket.

Code Brew keycap features