Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Glorious launches Code Brew keycaps set as new monthly KeyCapsules release

Glorious launches Code Brew keycaps set as new monthly KeyCapsules release

The Code Brew keycaps from Glorious

Exactly as promised Glorious has released the second set of limited edition keycaps as part of its new KeyCapsules program, and just like last month these are a lovely set of under-finger treats.

Last month we got the ever-so-stylish Sketch keycaps and now Glorious has followed it up with the wonderfully nerdy Code Brew – we assume there is a play on Code Blue in there somewhere or we may just be overthinking it.

GBPT Code Brew is limited to just 1,000 sets of these specially designed keycaps that are produced with the coder/programmer in mind.

Featuring several dev commands on keys such as the traditional CTRL and ALT keys, even the Enter key gets rebadged as Execute. Very cool.

The keys are a sexy-looking deep midnight blue which goes well on a dark keyboard as well as a lighter board.

Coming in a five-tray box containing 139 cherry-profile caps you should be able to make these work on your board no matter what you have, although some cheaper mech boards like the Ajaz AK33 will through up some weird spacing issues as the arrow keys are a different size from what you get included. You can always just use them and make your keyboard that bit more unique.

If you aren’t into your coding and just like the look, then renaming your CTRL/Shift keys and the like may get confusing, especially if you share a computer but in terms of geek–out value and just the way Code Brew looks we would say don’t worry about it. The strap line says they are “Designed for Coders, Made for Gamers” so they certainly aren’t just aimed at the coding fraternity.

We can’t wait to see what next month’s KeyCapsules drop will be.

Code Brew is selling fast and when they are gone they are gone so if you want to check them out, head to Glorious’ website and pop them in your basket.

Code Brew keycap features

  • Common dev commands in its special keys
  • A coffee cup escape key for much-needed energy boosts
  • A rich typing experience thanks to high-quality PBT polymer
  • Dye-sublimation printing ensures that its crisp legends resist fading over time

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

The Code Brew keycaps from Glorious
Glorious launches Code Brew keycaps set as new monthly KeyCapsules release
Paul McNally
Raspberry Pi 5 wearing the Raspberry Pi AI Kit
Raspberry Pi partners with Hailo to create AI kit for RPi 5
Ali Rees
PlayStation VR2 headset linked to PC
PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter
Brian-Damien Morgan
An image of the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer
Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts
Paul McNally
A glamour shot of the ROG Ally X
ROG Ally X – specs and price finally revealed – will it be the best PC handheld gaming device so far?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Code Brew keycaps from Glorious
Gadgets

Glorious launches Code Brew keycaps set as new monthly KeyCapsules release
Paul McNally7 seconds

Exactly as promised Glorious has released the second set of limited edition keycaps as part of its new KeyCapsules program, and just like last month these are a lovely set...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.