Gaming company Paf signs multi-year partnership with ex-Formula 1 driver

The Finnish former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen has signed a multi-year partnership with gaming company Paf.

The 45-year-old competed within Formula One between 2001 and 2021, securing a world championship title in 2007. Since retiring, he has made some appearances at NASCAR and has been involved in his young son’s karting activities.

Now, he’ll join the Paf team, with the agreement conditional upon the company obtaining a license in Finland. If this is the case, the deal will take effect once Finland’s gambling market is opened to competition and the current system transitions to a licensing model.

There’s hope that the authorities will implement the online licensing system at the beginning of 2027. It was in July of 2024 when the country started to move towards a regulatory shift as it introduced the first draft of the Finnish Gambling Act.

Paf signing is conditional on company obtaining a license in Finland

“We’re proud to welcome Kimi to the Paf team. He’s a true Finnish icon, and we value his honesty and no-nonsense approach, qualities that align perfectly with our brand,” says Thomas Näsman, Manager Paf.

“At Paf, we have bold ambitions to be the most responsible gaming company in the world while continuing to generate funds for the public good. As Finland moves into a licensed market, we’re excited to have Kimi with us on this journey.”

The former F1 driver, who is nicknamed ‘the Iceman,’ is known for his very honest approach, something the company says it stands for.

“Paf stands for no-nonsense honesty, doing what’s right, and setting the standard in everything we do. We’re not here to follow the industry — we’re here to change it,” says the company.

The athlete states Paf isn’t the first gaming company to have reached out: “To be honest, we were contacted by a few gaming companies that did not arouse our interest, but Paf’s contact did.

“Paf’s history, openness, responsibility and Finnishness were the most important factors for me, not forgetting the directness, determination and fast working method of the people with whom the agreement was quickly concluded.

“As new opportunities are opening up for Paf in mainland Finland as well, I hope that our cooperation will be beneficial for Paf.”

Featured Image: Credit to Paf news