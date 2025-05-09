Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Gaming company Paf signs multi-year partnership with ex-Formula 1 driver

Gaming company Paf signs multi-year partnership with ex-Formula 1 driver

Finnish former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen stood in the center of the image wearing a black t-shirt with the PAF logo on it.

The Finnish former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen has signed a multi-year partnership with gaming company Paf.

The 45-year-old competed within Formula One between 2001 and 2021, securing a world championship title in 2007. Since retiring, he has made some appearances at NASCAR and has been involved in his young son’s karting activities.

Now, he’ll join the Paf team, with the agreement conditional upon the company obtaining a license in Finland. If this is the case, the deal will take effect once Finland’s gambling market is opened to competition and the current system transitions to a licensing model.

There’s hope that the authorities will implement the online licensing system at the beginning of 2027. It was in July of 2024 when the country started to move towards a regulatory shift as it introduced the first draft of the Finnish Gambling Act.

Paf signing is conditional on company obtaining a license in Finland

“We’re proud to welcome Kimi to the Paf team. He’s a true Finnish icon, and we value his honesty and no-nonsense approach, qualities that align perfectly with our brand,” says Thomas Näsman, Manager Paf.

“At Paf, we have bold ambitions to be the most responsible gaming company in the world while continuing to generate funds for the public good. As Finland moves into a licensed market, we’re excited to have Kimi with us on this journey.”

The former F1 driver, who is nicknamed ‘the Iceman,’ is known for his very honest approach, something the company says it stands for.

“Paf stands for no-nonsense honesty, doing what’s right, and setting the standard in everything we do. We’re not here to follow the industry — we’re here to change it,” says the company.

The athlete states Paf isn’t the first gaming company to have reached out: “To be honest, we were contacted by a few gaming companies that did not arouse our interest, but Paf’s contact did.

“Paf’s history, openness, responsibility and Finnishness were the most important factors for me, not forgetting the directness, determination and fast working method of the people with whom the agreement was quickly concluded.

“As new opportunities are opening up for Paf in mainland Finland as well, I hope that our cooperation will be beneficial for Paf.”

Featured Image: Credit to Paf news

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A photograph of a close-up view of a vibrant online casino game interface on a sleek black tablet. The screen displays “JACKPOT” in bold, neon green letters above a spinning roulette wheel with blurred motion. Surrounding the roulette wheel are illuminated digital buttons labeled “BET” and “SPIN” with subtle glowing edges. A shallow depth of field blurs the background, suggesting a dimly lit, modern gaming lounge.
Light & Wonder speaks on impact of trade tariffs
Sophie Atkinson
WWE Backlash betting odds: John Cena headlines post-WrestleMania show
Joel Loynds
Official Fanatics image, showing a retail sportsbook outlet / Fanatics Betting and Gaming has moved toward progression in Massachusetts after a state authority gave its approval for a full five-year license, subject to conditions. 
Fantatics on the brink of full five-year license in Massachusetts
Graeme Hanna
Indian Premier League (IPL) halts competition as Pakistan tensions hit boiling point – betting markets will be hit hard
Joel Loynds
A photograph of a worn, green felt poker table illuminated by a single overhead lamp. Scattered across the table are a few stacks of vibrant poker chips in denominations of red, white, and blue. A single deck of cards lies face down, partially revealing "KING OF SPADES" and a few other visible cards. The background is softly blurred, hinting at the dim lighting and luxurious setting of a high-stakes poker room.
World Series of Poker cracks down on devices and phones for new season
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a close-up view of a vibrant online casino game interface on a sleek black tablet. The screen displays “JACKPOT” in bold, neon green letters above a spinning roulette wheel with blurred motion. Surrounding the roulette wheel are illuminated digital buttons labeled “BET” and “SPIN” with subtle glowing edges. A shallow depth of field blurs the background, suggesting a dimly lit, modern gaming lounge.
Gambling

Light & Wonder speaks on impact of trade tariffs
Sophie Atkinson2 minutes

The Las Vegas-based gambling company Light & Wonder has seen its revenue grow to a massive $495 million, with an increase of 4% compared to the prior year period. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.