Freedom Plaza developers confirm plans for Problem Gambling Resource Center

The Soloviev Group and Mohegan, developers of the proposed Freedom Plaza entertainment and gaming venue in NYC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the New York City Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG).

The Soloviev Group and Mohegan, developers of the proposed Freedom Plaza entertainment and gaming venue in NYC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the New York City Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG).

The initiative will establish a Problem Gambling Resource Center (PRGC) on-site to promote responsible gambling, but primarily, to support and advise users impacted by problem gambling activity

A press release detailed the full plans for the dedicated space, modelled on Ontario’s PlaySmart Centres at Mohegan’s Niagara casinos, which will be aligned with NYCPG standards. It will offer a private space within the casino featuring both self-serve and full-serve options. 

Users experiencing difficulty will have access to interactive kiosks, educational videos on responsible gaming, and trained professionals on hand to provide free, confidential services to help address their needs. 

The resource center will be fully funded and operated by the Soloviev Group, with input from the NYCPG on budgeting and staffing, while a Problem Gambling Committee will be formed to maximize outreach and service delivery. 

Which casinos are bidding on New York?

In the Big Apple, many of the biggest developers in the country are vying for the rights to build NYC’s first dedicated casino. 

Eight contenders have been in the running, with the authorities set to grant up to three licenses by the end of the year.

With a price tag of $11.1 billion, the Freedom Plaza development would feature 1,250 hotel rooms, more than 1,000 housing units, and a five-acre public park.

The PRGC initiative is said to reflect the operator’s commitment to social responsibility, addressing concerns about gambling addiction, while the actual casino would be built underground, keeping the gambling venue out of sight at street level.

Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group, stated, “This partnership reflects our commitment to building a venue that prioritizes the health and well-being of our guests. By working together with the NYCPG, we’re establishing a gold standard for responsible gaming in New York.” 

“Partnering with the NYCPG to establish an on-site resource center at Freedom Plaza reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting guests and team members who may be struggling and ensuring they have access to the tools and support they need. This initiative is a critical step in fostering a safe, informed, and community-minded gaming environment for all,” added Mohegan CEO, Ray Pineault.

