Home Five arrested in Calgary for alleged casino fraud following staff investigation

Five arrested in Calgary for alleged casino fraud following staff investigation

Skyline of Calgary, with foliage in the forefront and skyscraper-like buildings in the background. Five arrested in Calgary for alleged casino fraud following staff investigation

Over in Calgary, in Canada, two men and three women have been arrested as they are alleged to have been working together to defraud a casino located in the city’s southeast.

The news comes from the Calgary Police Service, who say they were contacted after casino management staff became suspicious of possible fraudulent activity and carried out their own investigation.

According to a news release from the City of Calgary, it says “that between Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, and Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, two employees of the casino illegitimately issued unearned winnings to three patrons on several occasions, who participated in various card games.”

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at roughly 3:20PM, Calgary police were called to the casino for alleged reports of theft and fraud. The actual casino hasn’t been named.

It was upon arrival that police located and arrested the five alleged suspects.

The statement continues: “As a result, Yalan YIN, 50, Leonilo Calahi JUAN, 51, Rui Qin HUANG, 52, Rosielyn KONNO, 57, and Catherine MANIPON, 48, are each charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. MANIPON and KONNO are also charged with one count each of criminal breach of trust.”

Alleged fraud suspects will appear in court next week

The five people who were arrested for alleged fraudulent activity are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 22, just a few days ahead of Christmas Day.

“Addressing financial crime requires a united approach across different agencies,” says Inspector Scott Neilson of the Calgary Police Service.

“The Calgary Police Service works closely with regulatory bodies and industry partners to ensure gaming industry standards are followed, and those who attempt to exploit them are held accountable. We thank our investigators and partners for their diligent work in helping us advance this investigation.”

The police have also urged anyone with information relating to this possible incident to reach out and have shared that tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Featured Image: CC4.0 license, by AceYYC on Wikimedia Commons

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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