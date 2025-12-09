Over in Calgary, in Canada, two men and three women have been arrested as they are alleged to have been working together to defraud a casino located in the city’s southeast.

The news comes from the Calgary Police Service, who say they were contacted after casino management staff became suspicious of possible fraudulent activity and carried out their own investigation.

🔵 CHARGES LAID 🔵 We have arrested & charged 2 men & 3 women who are believed to be responsible for working together to defraud a casino located in the city’s southeast. After casino management staff became suspicious of possible fraudulent activity, they conducted their own… pic.twitter.com/S7dV7q3Wq5 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 8, 2025

According to a news release from the City of Calgary, it says “that between Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, and Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, two employees of the casino illegitimately issued unearned winnings to three patrons on several occasions, who participated in various card games.”

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at roughly 3:20PM, Calgary police were called to the casino for alleged reports of theft and fraud. The actual casino hasn’t been named.

It was upon arrival that police located and arrested the five alleged suspects.

The statement continues: “As a result, Yalan YIN, 50, Leonilo Calahi JUAN, 51, Rui Qin HUANG, 52, Rosielyn KONNO, 57, and Catherine MANIPON, 48, are each charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. MANIPON and KONNO are also charged with one count each of criminal breach of trust.”

Alleged fraud suspects will appear in court next week

The five people who were arrested for alleged fraudulent activity are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 22, just a few days ahead of Christmas Day.

“Addressing financial crime requires a united approach across different agencies,” says Inspector Scott Neilson of the Calgary Police Service.

“The Calgary Police Service works closely with regulatory bodies and industry partners to ensure gaming industry standards are followed, and those who attempt to exploit them are held accountable. We thank our investigators and partners for their diligent work in helping us advance this investigation.”

The police have also urged anyone with information relating to this possible incident to reach out and have shared that tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Featured Image: CC4.0 license, by AceYYC on Wikimedia Commons