FanDuel sportsbook set for exclusivity in DC

FanDuel is set to arrive in Washington D.C. following displeasure at the performance of GambetDC in the city.

The number one sports gambling brand in the United States recently confirmed expansion to its 22nd state in a partnership with the NFL side, Carolina Panthers. The brand will now enjoy further growth in a prominent jurisdiction.

Thanks to local legislation, FanDuel’s arrival in the District will make it the only sportsbook available to gamblers throughout the city.

In a letter to the DC City Council, the Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) discussed the GambetDC venture’s poor results and the rationale for confirming OLG’s approval for “Intralot’s request to select FanDuel as a new subcontractor” for the lottery’s sports wagering platform.

Intralot Inc. is the existing lottery and sports gambling system vendor in partnership with OLG. Together, they introduced GambetDC, but it has not been a successful operation, with a lackluster performance record exacerbated by various complaints.

In a January meeting of the Lottery office and the council, D.C. Council Committee on Business and Economic Development (CBED) Chair Kenyan McDuffie encapsulated the lack of satisfaction with GambetDC.

“I’ve heard from many residents about their unease with the district’s woeful performance on sports betting,” he stated.

“I absolutely share those same sentiments, from issues around usability, customer service, and seriously declining revenue. We know the current model simply is not working,” added McDuffie on the venture, which has delivered $8.5 million in taxes to the District since its launch in May 2020.

During the same sitting, the OLG chairman intimated Intralot was ready to bring in a subcontractor, with FanDuel mooted, although no date has yet been penciled in for when the new service will go live.

“FanDuel’s industry-leading offering will ensure that the District maximizes tax revenue under its existing contracts this year while delivering a best-in-class experience for 18+ residents,” said Suarez.

What is the current sports betting landscape in Washington, DC?

At present, GambetDC is available digitally and at kiosks at lottery retailers. It will be replaced by FanDuel offerings, including all branding and kiosks, at 63 lottery retailers.

Existing betting operators in the city can only offer their digital services within a limited zone around their retail partner’s location. For example, BetMGM has a partnership agreement with the Washington Nationals, allowing users to have a flutter at their platforms around Nationals Park. Still, this offering is geofenced from the rest of DC.

Image credit: Pierre Blache/Pexels.