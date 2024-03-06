FanDuel expands to 22nd state, confirms betting partnership with Carolina Panthers

FanDuel has confirmed an official partnership with NFL side Carolina Panthers, as the state of North Carolina prepares to usher in the beginning of the mobile sports betting market.

The launch is set for 11 March, after the green light was granted by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, but fans aged 21 and over can pre-register on the Sportsbook app now.

FanDuel, the number one sports gambling brand in the United States, has signed terms on a multiyear agreement with the Panthers which will see the Flutter-owned company “leverage team marks across its marketing channels and partner with the team on digital and social media content.”

The official press release also indicated “fans can also expect digital signage and exclusive events at Bank of America Stadium.”

Reaction to the FanDuel x Carolina Panthers deal

North Carolina becomes the 22nd state in which FanDuel is active, reflecting the dominant position it enjoys with a market share of 43%. The further expansion of the company was welcomed by chief commercial officer, Mike Raffensperger.

“Bringing FanDuel to sports fans across North Carolina is an important moment for our business and we are thrilled to be able to work with the Carolina Panthers to introduce their fanbase to America’s number one sportsbook,” he said.

“We look forward to supporting the team next season and to engaging the passionate sports fans across North Carolina with our product,” added Raffensperger.

Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers president, welcomed the opportunities to be unlocked from the partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an official sports betting partner,” commented MS Coleman. ”

“As we look ahead to the 2024 season, we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans while they are in North Carolina.”

The partnership will be celebrated in a special edition of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” with sportscaster Kay Adams, broadcast live from the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday 6 March. Panthers representatives will be present with other guests, including former NFL star Luke Kuechly.

Image credit: ML Football/X