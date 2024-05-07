Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Sweden plans to close down Casino Cosmopol business

Sweden plans to close down Casino Cosmopol business

Illuminated sign from Casino Cosmopol

The Swedish government has proposed discontinuing the Casino Cosmopol gambling business from state-owned operator Svenska Spel.

On May 7, the Swedish government stated that the casino business “no longer fulfils its purpose,” noting on going challenges preventing Casino Cosmopol from reaching profitability. This includes the closure of two sites at the end of 2023 and ongoing regulatory issues.

As such, the government plans to shut down the business. It maintains that it does not expect the proposed closure to have a “major impact” on illegal gambling in Sweden. If the closure does go through, however, the license for Svenska Spel to operate land-based casinos would be revoked and it would need to shut down its last casino venue before January 1, 2026. This is expected to impact around 200 jobs.

Svenska Spel responds to the proposed closure of Casino Cosmopol

Spokespeople for Svenska Spel have publicly stated that they echo the government’s assessment. In the past, it operated four locations, the first of which closed in 2020, followed by those in Gothenburg and Malmö last year.

“The movement from gambling in land-based casinos to gambling online accelerated after the reregulation of the gambling market in 2019 and the subsequent pandemic, when Casino Cosmopol remained closed,” Svenska Spel CEO Erik Strand said.

“Our review of Casino Cosmopol has taken place in close dialogue with our owner. We share the assessment that it is no longer possible to run Casino Cosmopol profitably.”

Fellow CEO Ola Enquist also made a statement accepting the news but also described the move as an “end of an era”.

“Although we share the government’s assessment, it is emotional to take part in the bill,” Enquist said. “If it is adopted, it means that our last casino is closing and that an era is over.”

“This of course affects all of us who work at Casino Cosmopol. As an employer, we will do everything we can to support our employees. We will also stay open as usual and continue to take care of our guests.”

Featured image: Per-Olof Forsberg on Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0 DEED

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

D'Alembert System
D’Alembert System – How the D’Alembert Betting System Works
Lewis Humphries
Illuminated sign from Casino Cosmopol
Sweden plans to close down Casino Cosmopol business
Rachael Davies
DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance
DraftKings boss hails ‘outstanding’ Q1 performance
Graeme Hanna
Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter co-founder, has left the board of Bluesky
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey departs Bluesky board
Graeme Hanna
A sleek and modern digital slot machine with union jack flags on the reels
British gamblers who lose £500 or more a month could face extra checks
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A generated image of a holographic AI brain with electrical current going into it
AI

OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT
Sophie Atkinson5 seconds

OpenAI has signed a deal with the developer-focused Stack Overflow platform to bring in more technical knowledge into ChatGPT and boost the performance of the AI models. OpenAI is an...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.