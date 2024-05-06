Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home DraftKings boss hails ‘outstanding’ Q1 performance

DraftKings boss hails ‘outstanding’ Q1 performance

DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance

DraftKings has heralded its performance metrics in Q1 after reporting a 52.7% year-on-year spike in its revenue, up to $1.18 billion (£936.2m/€1.09b).

Company CEO and co-founder Jason Robins lauded the “outstanding” numbers which have led to a raise in the gambling operator’s full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. For the first three months of the year, revenue was $405m greater than the $769.7m returned by DraftKings for the same period, last year.

Robins pinpointed several accelerators for the growth including sportsbook expansion into new markets, further customer engagement, and gains in the firm’s structural sportsbook hold percentage and better promotional reinvestment.

Other recent highlights for DraftKings include the beginning of new sportsbook ventures in both North Carolina and Vermont, with the move into the Tar Heel State in conjunction with NASCAR. The latest expansion means DraftKings is now in operation across 27 states in the US as well as Ontario in Canada.

The company has also entered into a multi-year agreement with Barstool Sports.

“DraftKings’ performance in the first quarter of 2024 was outstanding, reflecting healthy revenue growth and a scaled fixed cost structure that positions us to drive rapidly improving adjusted EBITDA,” stated Robins. 

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to maximising shareholder value through continued innovation, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.”

Further numbers behind the growth for DraftKings

A key driver for the company to propel its growth in Q1 was the increase in the number of customers having a flutter on DraftKing’s sportsbook or gaming platforms.

Its average monthly unique players (MUPs) soared 23%, up to 3.4 million on the same period in 2023.

On each MUP, average revenue increased too. Q1 saw an average of $114, representing another increase of 25% compared to last year.

With further expansion and new markets also comes greater operating expenses.

Revenue costs increased by 36.1%, up to $710.1m but conversely, sales and marketing spend fell 12.4% to $340.7m.

The end outcome was an operating loss of $138.8m for Q1, showing a much improved figured compared to the loss of $389.8m last year. A further $4.4m in non-operating costs meant a pre-tax loss of $143.2m which, again, is a steady marker against the £395.7m loss twelve month previous.

Adjusted EBITDA was turned around significantly from a $221.6m loss to a $22.4m gain. 

Image credit: ML Football/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance
DraftKings boss hails ‘outstanding’ Q1 performance
Graeme Hanna
Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter co-founder, has left the board of Bluesky
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey departs Bluesky board
Graeme Hanna
A sleek and modern digital slot machine with union jack flags on the reels
British gamblers who lose £500 or more a month could face extra checks
Brian-Damien Morgan
Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation. A person's hand holding a smartphone in front of the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock exchange buildings. The smartphone screen displays a betting app interface with sports betting options and user interactions. Golden coins are raining down in the scene, symbolizing financial transactions or winnings. The classical architecture of the NYSE with its ornate columns and sculptures forms a dramatic backdrop, highlighting the intersection of traditional finance and modern digital betting.
Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation
Suswati Basu
Casino lounge in the UK, man looking at a machine in the foreground
UK online gross gambling yield increases to £1.36bn
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance
Gambling

DraftKings boss hails 'outstanding' Q1 performance
Graeme Hanna10 seconds

DraftKings has heralded its performance metrics in Q1 after reporting a 52.7% year-on-year spike in its revenue, up to $1.18 billion (£936.2m/€1.09b). Company CEO and co-founder Jason Robins lauded the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.