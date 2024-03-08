DraftKings confirms arrival into North Carolina gambling market

DraftKings has announced the launch of its online sportsbook in North Carolina, as of 11 March 2024.

A company press release detailed the latest expansion for the gambling platform, representing its proliferation across 27 US states as well as Ontario in Canada. The arrival of online and mobile DraftKings betting in North Carolina follows on from an agreement earlier this year with NASCAR, which opened up its initial foray into digital sports entertainment and gaming in the state.

The online sportsbook platform will provide users with features such as same-game parlays, in-game betting and special odds boosts.

With responsible gambling protocols in mind, the platform will operate within the regulatory framework which includes safeguards on each account such as deposit limits, help resources and a ‘My stat sheet’ tracker to monitor the betting activity.

The launch comes on the back of dialogue and collaboration with local stakeholders and the relevant authorities to bring Draft Kings in line with the sports entertainment landscape in the Southeastern state.

Official reaction to the launch

Matt Kalish, DraftKings North America President expressed his satisfaction with the latest growth for the brand.

“With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner and the NASCAR season in full throttle, we are thrilled to be launching our top-rated sportsbook app in North Carolina,” he said.

“The Tar Heel State is home to a passionate fanbase and some of the most iconic college basketball programs of all time, making this an exciting time to introduce legalized online sports betting. We’re proud to be working alongside NASCAR as our market access partner and look forward to enhancing the fan experience across North Carolina with a fun, safe and seamless sports betting product.”

Another recent addition to the gambling market, as North Carolina embraces mobile sports betting, is the official partnership between FanDuel and NFL side Carolina Panthers.

That launch is also set for 11 March, after the green light was granted by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, but fans aged 21 and over can pre-register on the Sportsbook app now.

Featured credit: andres/pexels