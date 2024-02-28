Fanatics Sportsbook platform comes to Indiana

Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook in Indiana, becoming the 14th state in which it operates.

The Fanatics Holdings venture replaces the PointsBet brand in the Hoosier state, with existing customers of the latter set to benefit from the automatic transfer of their account credentials – including username, password, balance, and rewards – to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

Online users of the Fanatics betting service can avail of Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money, as well as have access to a help center, chat experience and customer support agents around the clock, 24/7.

FBG also has online sportsbook offerings in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

Further sportsbook success for Fanatics and Indiana

This month has been one of significant growth for the gambling brand after it launched in Iowa, its 12th state, followed by Michigan and now, Indiana.

Fanatics’ $225 million acquisition of PointsBet back in June 2023 was the catalyst to deploy its newly acquired assets into its expanding sportsbook interests, but it will face formidable opposition in Indiana where the current market leaders are Ameristar Casino and DraftKings, with those brands enjoying a $181.4m handle and $18.7m in revenue.

FBG’s introduction to the Midwest comes as the state reported record sports betting earnings in January, with revenue soaring to $53.5m (£42.3m), exceeding the previous high of $50.6m, in December.

Next up for Fanatics Sportsbook could be a venture into new ground, as it eyes further expansion.

It is considering other US markets where PointsBet does not have an existing presence, including North Carolina, where it has reached a licensing agreement with Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission commented that it is working with eight operators to have them licensed before the market launch date of 11 March, with FBG one of the operators awaiting approval.

Featured image: Steven Van Elk/Pexels