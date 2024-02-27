Australian EPL fans served ads for offshore gambling firms

A broadcasting loophole means Australia-based fans of the English Premier League (EPL) are subjected to numerous betting ads for offshore gambling firms that would otherwise be prohibited from display on Australian screens.

That is the basis of a complaint made to a media watchdog against the broadcaster, Optus Sport, reports The Guardian.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is probing a complaint against Optus by journalist and gambling researcher, Jack Kerr. He is alleging gambling ads featured in every single minute of play during a Premier League soccer game in December 2023, when Aston Villa hosted Manchester City.

Optus Sport has held the rights to EPL games in Australia since 2016 with the company recently securing an extension to the deal, having paid around $600m to retain the lucrative rights through to the end of the 2027-28 season.

The broadcaster enjoys a subscriber base of over one million customers in Australia for its streaming service.