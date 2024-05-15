Languagesx
Fall Guys fans still not happy with new update features

Fall Guys fans still not happy with new update features

Fall Guys Fall Forever promotional image with characters

Fall Guys, the multiplayer team battle royale title, has a vibrant community, and they aren’t pleased about the features of a recent update.

The backlash comes in response to the Fall Forever update on May 7th that introduced unlimited creator-made content.

The British developers Mediatonic said at the time of the game’s launch “Fall Forever brings a significant amount of changes to Fall Guys that we hope you enjoy.”

Fall Guys community hits out

Fall Guys has a large Reddit and Discord community dedicated to the game. When the initial update hit, some players urged the game’s developer to think again about the sweeping changes that came to physics and much-loved levels.

“The opinion of experienced players matters. There are a lot of us. Hear my voice. Hear our voice,” said Fall Guys community moderator and long-time contributor Anna The Angel.

Epic Games bought Mediatonic in 2021 and has long viewed the party game as a money-making part of its empire. It does, however, play a smaller role than the bigger brands, such as Fortnite and Epic’s suite of established IPs, but it does have a hardcore fanbase.

Mediatonic took to X to post their response to a vocal community and addressed their concerns:

According to the developer, knockout rounds will increase from three to four. “We’re looking to increase the length of the show to four rounds to reduce the elimination rate for each round. We’ve also made some tweaks to allow for more level variety with each game (the roundpool will be the same),” said the chain of social posts.

The developer has also committed to changing Squads and Duos “that are not working as intended.” Mediatonic will also be bringing back medal rewards for “fame, addressing the issue with survival levels ending early in squads and duos, and various other small quality-of-life fixes.”

Mediatonic will also make changes to the current Finals and Level selections in hopes of improving the Fall Guys fans’ experience.

Recently, we reported on the Fortnite X Fall Guys crossover, which was intended to test the brand’s strength and its immersion in the looter-shooter’s extended offerings.

LEGO’s crossover with Fortnite warranted a standalone brick-based world-building title, but Fall Guys was relegated to the background and was a limited-time event for in-game content.

So it begs the question of how serious Epic is about Fall Guys, and will it become a standalone part of the arcade-style pathways we see with other parts of the Fortniteverse?

Mediatonic has asked fans of the series to keep an eye on “@FallGuysOwl for further updates on when these changes are live! We appreciate all the feedback since Fall Forever has launched and we will continue to make improvements to ensure you are having a great time in the Blunderdome!”

Image: Mediatonic.

