Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home All new Fortnite x Loki collab officially revealed

All new Fortnite x Loki collab officially revealed

Official announcement image for Fortnite x Loki

Despite being seven years old at this point, Fortnite is still going strong, partly due to the incredible collaborations between the game and some of the most popular franchises around. The latest officially announced partnership is with Disney+’s Loki show, bringing recreations of the fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston demi-god to the ever-popular battle royale.

This new collab was officially announced on May 14th via the official Fortnite socials which posted a series of images featuring Miss Minutes – a focal character in the show. The initial teasers were followed by some further images accompanied by text alluding to what skins would be made available. One of these stated “Got a couple of troublesome timeline travelers I’m hoping you can babysit for me,” which we infer that this relates to Loki and Sylvie Laufeydottir.

Fortnite Loki teasers from Instagram

If you’re a fan of leaks and datamines, you would have known this already with prolific industry insiders showcasing what is to come in the Loki Fortnite crossover. According to these leaks, you can expect to see both the aforementioned characters as well as a bunch more cosmetics such as a Miss Minutes Back Bling and TVA Time Stick Pickaxe.

At this current time though, these are still ‘leaks’ so while the collaboration is official, the contents and release date of the items will remain rumors for now. Regardless of what cosmetics do become available, it does give the chance to those who missed out on the initial Fortnite Crew Loki release way back when to get in on some Asgard action.

While Loki seems to be the main meal of the next Fortnite update, there also appears to be an alien theme that is coming to the whole season. Starting on May 10th, Fortnite posted the Human Bill skin image without context accompanied by leakers finding an unreleased “Alien Graffiti” Wrap which is coming in the next season.

This does almost go hand in hand with the wackiness of Loki and the Marvel universe as a whole since there are extra-terrestrials aplenty. Again though, this is just speculation at this time but we’re sure the alien ‘theme’ will be announced in due course.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Official announcement image for Fortnite x Loki
All new Fortnite x Loki collab officially revealed
Jacob Woodward
Senua from Hellblade 2
Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond
Jacob Woodward
An AI image of what Link could look like as a LEGO figure
The Legend of Zelda LEGO set eyes September release according to leak
Jacob Woodward
Two Fallout 4 characters stand back to back, wielding large weapons with a broken down house in the background
The best armor in Fallout 4 for exploration, combat, stealth and early-game
Ali Rees
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima – latest PC info released, how to pre-load, Steam Deck compatibility Co-Op and more
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

remote work tech gadgets
Tech

7 Tech Gadgets You Need for Remote Work
Brad Anderson8 seconds

Working remotely has a ton of benefits, especially when you struggle with productivity in the office. Between last-minute meetings and people tapping you on the shoulder to ask random questions,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.