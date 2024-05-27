Dragon Quest 3 teaser surfaces, hinting at more during Summer Game Fest

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was announced three years ago, but publisher Square Enix has gone radio silent on the project ever since. Fans on Monday finally got proof-of-life for the game with a teaser post to X confirming the game’s platforms.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

The timing of the tease suggests that fans may hear more about the game during the blitz of presentations coming in June, when the E3 games exposition normally took place.

That was gradually overtaken in importance by a series of console-maker and publisher livestreams staged before and away from the Los Angeles Convention Center, and then Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which stood in for E3 when it was first cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was first announced by publisher Square Enix in May 2021. Per the name, it’s designed in the “HD-2D” style of games such as Octopath Traveler, which features 2D characters moving through high-definition rendered environments, a mixture that has drawn critical praise for its use of modern technology while nodding to a classic genre.

The original Dragon Quest 3 launched in 1988 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. In November, series creator Yuji Horii said Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was being playtested as development continued apace.

Featured image: Square Enix via YouTube