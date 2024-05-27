Languagesx
Dragon Quest 3 teaser surfaces, hinting at more during Summer Game Fest

Dragon Quest 3 teaser surfaces, hinting at more during Summer Game Fest

An in-game screen from Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. The adventuring party of four characters is in the foreground with their backs to the viewers. They are facing a large crow-like beast, who is off to the left of the frame.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was announced three years ago, but publisher Square Enix has gone radio silent on the project ever since. Fans on Monday finally got proof-of-life for the game with a teaser post to X confirming the game’s platforms.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

The timing of the tease suggests that fans may hear more about the game during the blitz of presentations coming in June, when the E3 games exposition normally took place.

That was gradually overtaken in importance by a series of console-maker and publisher livestreams staged before and away from the Los Angeles Convention Center, and then Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which stood in for E3 when it was first cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was first announced by publisher Square Enix in May 2021. Per the name, it’s designed in the “HD-2D” style of games such as Octopath Traveler, which features 2D characters moving through high-definition rendered environments, a mixture that has drawn critical praise for its use of modern technology while nodding to a classic genre.

The original Dragon Quest 3 launched in 1988 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. In November, series creator Yuji Horii said Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was being playtested as development continued apace.

Featured image: Square Enix via YouTube

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

