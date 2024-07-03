Draft Kings rules in Ohio, as FanDuel comes in second

Draft Kings is the reigning number one bookmaker in Ohio, according to the first quarter metrics of 2024, unseating rival FanDuel.

Ohio online betting dominated by Draft kings

According to Play Ohio, the Ohio Casino Control Commission numbers show that DraftKings raked in $116.2 million, and FanDuel accepted $106.7 million in wagering.

This $10 million difference in the takings is significant in the grand scheme of the state’s bookmaking income. Gov. Mike DeWine signed bill HB 29 into law, marking the state’s intent to support sports betting since New Year’s Day of 2023.

Since Ohio greenlit online sports betting in January 2023, the battle for the top spot has been fierce but incredibly profitable for the state’s tax revenue in a short space of time—many other U.S. states have had decades of revenue from online bookmakers in comparison.

The small margin between the two shows the competition for the state’s residents’ hard-earned cash, and FanDuel will be looking to come out on top over the next few months.

With the football season on the horizon, all bookmakers in the Buckeye State will be ramping up their advertising revenue. Ohio is known for its fierce love of football at the college and NFL levels, and it is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ohio basking in online betting takings

Both companies benefit the state as they continue to turn over millions of betting dollars. Since January 2024, both have contributed massively ($222.7 million) to the $319.6 million overall spending on sports bets.

Compared to traditional in-person betting, this figure dwarfs the state’s $11.5 million in sports bets in physical locations. In contrast, these fourteen brick-and-mortar stores reported revenue of $1.2 million.

FanDuel has a few things to be happy about since Ohio made online sportsbooks part of the betting infrastructure. The company has dominated the state overall in revenue since January, with a total of $13.9 million in revenue compared to Draft Kings’ $11.8 million.

It remains to be seen who will be the gridiron monarch once football season ends, but both Draft Kings and FanDuel are definitely in the running.

