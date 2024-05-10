Languagesx
FanDuel opens new free streaming TV service

FanDuel opens new free streaming TV service

FanDuel launches FanDuel TV Extra, a new FAST streaming service

FanDuel TV has launched a new addition to its cable television network, FanDuel TV Extra.

The free streaming channel is the latest media brand to come from betting operator heavyweight FanDuel, with it currently available on platforms such as Pluto TV and the Roku Channel, as well as FanDuel’s own OTT outlet FanDuel TV+.

The new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel is set to screen more live sports than any other FAST offering currently available, making it the “premier destination for watch-and-wager programming”.

Content on FanDuel TV Extra will range from international basketball to K-League soccer in South Korea and PokerStars action. Viewers can even access live award-winning horse racing and PDC darts.

There will also be syndication of some programs from FanDuel TV including episodes of Up & Adams and Run it Back.

FanDuel believes new channel will open up further growth

After the launch of the parent channel in September 2022, executive producer and senior vice president Kevin Grigsby is adamant the demand is there for the new channel, especially for gamblers who want to be able to follow the games they are betting on. He also intimated the company is aiming to add the channel to more FAST providers in due course.

“Launching FanDuel TV Extra was another important step in expanding distribution for FanDuel TV content and reaching new audiences,” stated Grigsby.

“Our research showed a large portion of our target audience already consume content on FAST. Airing over 12 hours of live sports a day that can be wagered on significantly differentiates our channel in the market and allows us to reach a new cohort of passionate sports fans and bettors.”

Last month FanDuel expanded into Washington D.C, activating its website and sports betting app following authorization from the state’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

The US gambling giant was awarded exclusivity following displeasure at the performance of GambetDC in the city.

Image credit: Ideogram

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

