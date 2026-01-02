Home Nevada man sentenced after stealing $714K from multiple Dotty’s Casino locations

Nevada man sentenced after stealing $714K from multiple Dotty’s Casino locations

Nevada man sentenced after stealing $714K from multiple Dotty’s Casino locations. Mugshot of an older man with gray hair and light stubble, wearing a black shirt against a neutral background.

A man from Sun Valley, Nevada, has been given a custodial sentence for embezzling three-quarters of a million dollars from casino locations where he was employed.

Thomas Tonar, 61, worked for Nevada’s Dotty’s Casino locations throughout the state, and as part of a joint police effort, was arrested while on the run with the ill-gotten gains.

Upon his arrest, the officers found Tonar in possession of the lion’s share of the funds and carrying multiple firearms.

Man arrested was on the run for Dotty’s casino embezzlement

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office published a statement about Tonar and the illegal pocketing of the proceeds in the run-up to his apprehension.

Overhead surveillance view of a man wearing a white hat counting cash at a desk inside an office with boxes and paperwork.
Security camera image shows a man handling cash inside a back-office area. Credit: Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The statement said that Sparks Police Department officers were called to Tonar’s employer’s location in 2025 amid speculation that he was stealing money. CCTV video then confirmed that Tonar had been taking money from multiple Dotty’s Casino office locations.

“Detectives from both Sparks and Reno Police joined together on the case and discovered that the defendant had embezzled from six different locations, taking a total of $714,713.59,” said the District Attorney’s Office.

The man had tried to escape the state with the proceeds of his continued theft and was later arrested by police .

“Tonar then drove out of state and into California,” read the release. “He was arrested a few days later at a motel in Sacramento in a joint operation by law enforcement. A search of his belongings recovered $677,069 of the stolen money and three guns.”

Tonar’s sentence was handed down by presiding Judge Barry Breslow for four counts of embezzlement valued at $100,000 or greater, and two counts of embezzlement valued under $100,000.

The total sentence for Tonar was reported to be between eight and thirty years in prison.

In related news surrounding a casino robbery, three individuals were arrested after a coercive hotel room crime. The man and two women were given multiple charges for the intimidation and threat to life with a knife to a patron of the Bally’s Twin River resort.

Featured image: Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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